On Sunday, 18th November, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) initiated an investigation into the funding of 286 Maktabs and 19 unrecognized madrasas in Gonda. As per the reports, the IB is looking into various aspects of the case with the aid of the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

IB officials visited the office of Gonda’s Minority Welfare Officer to obtain a list of the 286 Maktabs and 19 madrasas operating illegally without proper recognition. The objective of the said investigation is to uncover the sources of funding, understand the demographics of students attending these institutions, and determine why proper recognition has not been obtained. The investigation also aims to uncover how long these madrasas have been functioning.

While the UP ATS had already been probing the funding aspect, the IB’s involvement has intensified the scrutiny, causing a stir among madrasa operators and across the district. The madrasas in Gonda, primarily run by the Minority Welfare Department, operate to provide education to Muslim children. However, alongside government-subsidized, and aided madrasas, a significant number of unrecognized institutions are also operational.

The IB is investigating multiple aspects, including funding sources. Under government directives, the IB has identified these unrecognized madrasas and Maktabs and commenced a thorough inquiry into their funding. The findings from this investigation, which will also address other key concerns, will be compiled into a detailed report and submitted to the government and related agencies.

As per the reports, Gonda’s District Social Welfare Officer, Ramesh Chandra, has been instructed to support the IB officials during their investigation. This includes assisting in resolving any challenges faced by the investigation team and facilitating access to necessary locations and records. IB officials will examine a variety of factors and may summon documents from madrassa operators as part of the investigation.

A state-wide inspection of madrasas revealed that 4,000 were operating without recognition. In Gonda, 286 Maktabs and 19 unrecognized madrasas have been identified. The responsibility for investigating the funding of these institutions was assigned to the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). To streamline the process, the madrasas were categorized department-wise, and separate ATS units were tasked with the investigation. Officers and personnel from UP ATS have been deployed to carry out the probe.

Both Maktabs and madrasas provide education to Muslim children, but there are significant differences between them. Maktabs focus solely on imparting religious education, and children usually return home after classes. Modern education is not part of their curriculum. Further, these Maktabs can operate without official recognition, allowing individuals or groups to provide religious education informally.

On the other hand, madarsas are institutions of higher learning that offer both religious and modern education. Unlike Maktabs, madrasas often provide accommodation for students along with their studies. Madrasas are generally recognized and follow a broader curriculum, combining traditional and contemporary teachings. Despite these distinctions, the operation of unrecognized institutions, whether Maktabs or madrasas, has raised concerns, prompting large-scale investigations into their activities and funding.

Gonda District Minority Welfare Officer, Ramesh Chandra, stated that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has also been provided with the list of madrasas and Maktabs, as requested by them. The department is fully cooperating with IB officials in their investigation, and madrasa operators have been directed to assist as well.