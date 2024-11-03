In recent weeks, all airlines operating from India have received multiple terror threats. Many threats have been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office as well. Now it has been unveiled that these threats were sent by an individual who just wanted to get his book on terrorism published.

Jagdish Uikey, 35, from Gondia, a Maoist-affected district in Maharashtra, has been regularly sending hoax emails about bombs aboard Indian flights and at PMO for months.

The man, who sent a 100 threatening emails targeting the prime minister’s office (PMO), top government officials, and various flights and trains across India, intended to publish his book titled “Atankwad-Ek Tufaani Rakshash”, Times of India reported.

Uikey has been to detained from Nagpur in Maharashtra for all these hoax emails. Reportedly, Uikey wanted support for his book on terrorism, and once he didn’t get any, he started sending out these hoax mails in frustration. As per Nagpur’s additional CP, Sanjay Patil, Uikey’s book appears to be a basic compilation of terrorist theories readily available online, Times of India reported.

Notably, bomb hoaxes on Indian flights had reached alarming levels recently with hundreds of threats within few days. While the threats turned out to be hoax, this caused enormous financial loss to the aviation industry, and disrupted flight operations. As per security protocol, any flight receiving threats have to make emergency landings, and the airport has to make arrangements for evacuation of passengers as soon as possible.