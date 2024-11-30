Saturday, November 30, 2024
‘News24’ falsely claims that India’s GDP has reduced by 5.4%, deletes misleading tweet after being called out

OpIndia Staff

On Friday (29th November), the popular Indian channel ‘News24’ courted controversy after it falsely claimed that India’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) had reduced by 5.4% in the second quarter of the year.

“The second quarter witnesses downfall in country’s GDP, reduced by 5.45,” a tweet posted by News24 read.

For the unversed, GDP is the total value of goods and services produced in a country within a particular time period. It is a measure of the economic health of a nation.

Screengrab of the tweet by News24

The tweet by ‘News24’ suggested that India’s GDP has somehow plummeted in the second quarter of the financial year.

In reality, the country’s Gross Domestic Product has increased by 5.4% for the said period. The only thing that has reduced is the rate of GDP growth—the current GDP growth rate of 5.4% is the slowest in 7 quarters.

It does not imply that a decline in overall GDP or negative growth in the second quarter of the financial year.

India is currently the 5th largest economy in the world and is on its path to becoming a $5 trillion economy.

However, this did not stop ‘News24’ from putting out a misleading tweet, falsely claiming that India’s GDP has plummeted by 5.4%.

This is not the first time the Indian channel has resorted to peddling fake news. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, ‘News24’ falsely claimed that BJP leader Madhavi Latha demanded ‘reservation for all Muslims’.

