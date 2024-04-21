On Sunday (21st April), News24 shared a post claiming that BJP’s Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha demanded reservations for all Muslims. The post that included text and a poster attributed a remark to the BJP leader Madhavi Latha which stated, “Arabs, Syed, and Shia Muslims do not get the benefit of reservation. We are demanding reservation for all Muslims.”

(The News24 post which was later deleted after the BJP leader declined making such remarks)

Responding to the post, Madhavi Latha rejected making such claims and expressed disappointment over the media channel spreading rumours and fake remarks under her name.

She stated, “BJP MP Candidate Smt. K. Madhavi Latha Garu in no platform has said what this media channel has quoted. We would like to request people that don’t fall for such rumours and we deny any such comment. It’s disheartening to see reputed national media channels spreading rumours.”

After the BJP leader rejected making the alleged remark mentioned by the news channel, News24 deleted the post claiming that it was a human error. The channel issued an apology adding that the post was an inadvertent mistake.

It wrote, “Dear Madam, this tweet was the result of human error and has been deleted. We apologize for this mistake that occurred inadvertently.”

However, several netizens slammed the News channel for the post and raised questions over the claim that the post spreading fake news was a ‘human error’. Many netizens accused it of being a ‘habitual offender’.

An X user Lala wrote, “Daily affair of @news24tvchannel; Fake news failao, Delete karo and apologies. Ab @manakgupta Sudhar jaao.”

आप कोर्ट में जाकर ही सुधरेंगे — Ratan Sharda 🇮🇳 रतन शारदा (@RatanSharda55) April 21, 2024

Being a news channel, you think this blunder is acceptable??

And Human Error?I am sure you all check things you post or you post things randomly only to apologize later?? — Anuradha Mishra (Modi's Family) (@Anuradham1805) April 21, 2024

Another user criticised the News channel saying, “Being a news channel, you think this blunder is acceptable?? And Human Error? I am sure you all check things you post or you post things randomly only to apologize later??”

Channel owned by Congress leaders keeps peddling lies. Unless case is filed these filthy journalists wont stop. — Mrityunjay Singh (@indomitablesoul) April 21, 2024

An X user wrote, “Channel owned by Congress leaders keeps peddling lies. Unless case is filed these filthy journalists wont stop.”