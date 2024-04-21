Sunday, April 21, 2024
HomeNews ReportsNews24 claims BJP leader Madhavi Latha sought reservation for all Muslims, ‘apologies’ and deletes...
MediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

News24 claims BJP leader Madhavi Latha sought reservation for all Muslims, ‘apologies’ and deletes post after the Hyderabad candidate declined making such remarks

After the BJP leader rejected making the alleged remark mentioned by the news channel, News24 deleted the post claiming that it was a human error.

OpIndia Staff
News24 post claims BJP leader sought reservation for all Muslims, ‘apologies’ and deletes it after BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha declined making such remarks
News24 post claims BJP leader sought reservation for all Muslims, ‘apologies’ and deletes it after BJP Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha declined making such remarks (Image Source - Newsmeter, deleted post of News24 and Pngtree)
8

On Sunday (21st April), News24 shared a post claiming that BJP’s Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha demanded reservations for all Muslims. The post that included text and a poster attributed a remark to the BJP leader Madhavi Latha which stated, “Arabs, Syed, and Shia Muslims do not get the benefit of reservation. We are demanding reservation for all Muslims.”

(The News24 post which was later deleted after the BJP leader declined making such remarks)

Responding to the post, Madhavi Latha rejected making such claims and expressed disappointment over the media channel spreading rumours and fake remarks under her name. 

She stated, “BJP MP Candidate Smt. K. Madhavi Latha Garu in no platform has said what this media channel has quoted. We would like to request people that don’t fall for such rumours and we deny any such comment. It’s disheartening to see reputed national media channels spreading rumours.”

After the BJP leader rejected making the alleged remark mentioned by the news channel, News24 deleted the post claiming that it was a human error. The channel issued an apology adding that the post was an inadvertent mistake.   

It wrote, “Dear Madam, this tweet was the result of human error and has been deleted. We apologize for this mistake that occurred inadvertently.” 

However, several netizens slammed the News channel for the post and raised questions over the claim that the post spreading fake news was a ‘human error’. Many netizens accused it of being a ‘habitual offender’.  

An X user Lala wrote, “Daily affair of @news24tvchannel; Fake news failao, Delete karo and apologies. Ab @manakgupta Sudhar jaao.”

Another user criticised the News channel saying, “Being a news channel, you think this blunder is acceptable?? And Human Error? I am sure you all check things you post or you post things randomly only to apologize later??”

An X user wrote, “Channel owned by Congress leaders keeps peddling lies. Unless case is filed these filthy journalists wont stop.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘The Kerala Story’ plot in Bihar: Sameer Alam lures and abducts a minor Dalit girl, forcibly marries her by hiding his identity, arrested while...

OpIndia Staff -

Medals of top 4 athletes at Beijing Half Marathon taken back after probe revealed that 3 African runners slowed down to let Chinese competitor...

ANI -

State govt should hand over the case to the CBI if police incapable of fair probe: JP Nadda after meeting father of Neha Hiremath...

OpIndia Staff -

Gold, silver, Mangalsutra, property will be distributed to people having more children, illegal migrants and Muslims: PM Modi slams Congress over ‘Wealth redistribution’ promise

OpIndia Staff -

Businessman Raju Hargunani repeatedly stabbed by minor Muslim boy who worked in his store causing his intestines to split out, detained

OpIndia Staff -

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress candidate Shashi Tharoor booked for carrying out false campaign against his rival Rajeev Chandrasekhar

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Police restrictions on Thrissur Pooram continue, entry of parasols prevented by commissioner, political blame game starts while CM assures ‘serious probe’

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi is ‘jumla’ and a total failure, rich people don’t get the work done by PM Modi: WWE wrestler and BJP leader Great...

ANI -

Modi 3.0: “Saffron logo” of DD News just a start, significant plans underway for MIB and Prasar Bharati to elevate DD India to a...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar police arrest Rudra Pratap Kushwaha, who threatened to kill Brahmins, insulted Lord Ram and compared Kangana Ranaut to a ‘prostitute’

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com