Wednesday, November 27, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Only Hindus can be appointed as staff in colleges, schools run with funds from...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Only Hindus can be appointed as staff in colleges, schools run with funds from Hindu temples’: Madras HC dismisses writ petition filed by a Muslim applicant

A. Suhail, a Mulsim candidate for the position of Office Assistant at Chennai's Arulmighu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College, filed a writ petition in 2021, but, the court denied it asserting that a self-financing organization that does not receive government assistance would not be considered a "state" to ensure equal opportunities in public employment.

OpIndia Staff
Image from Telegraph
Image via Telegraph

The Madras High Court rejected a petition contesting the recruitment notice that stated that being a Hindu is mandatory for employment in institutions run by Hindu temples. The High Court ruled that Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Act only permits the appointment of Hindus to positions at a college founded with temple funds alone.

It further declared that the instant such appointees stopped proclaiming to be Hindu, they would be considered to have resigned from their positions. According to the recent ruling by Justice Vivek Kumar Singh, the temple established the college and therefore a religious establishment subject to the HR&CE Act’s regulations.

A. Suhail, a Muslim candidate for the position of Office Assistant at Chennai’s Arulmighu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College, filed a writ petition in 2021, but, the court denied it asserting that a self-financing organization that does not receive government assistance would not be considered a “state” to ensure equal opportunities in public employment. “As per Section 10 of the Act, any appointment to the college shall be a person professing the Hindu religion,” Justice Vivek Kumar Singh pronounced.

Suhail had contested the Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College’s announcement regarding hiring several employees. He claimed that he was denied the equality of employment provided by the Constitution because he could not become qualified for an appointment. However, according to the court, Articles 16(1) and (2) of the Constitution, forbidding discrimination based on religion in public employment, would not apply to a self-financing college set up with temple funds and whose ongoing costs were covered by student fees.

It noted that it would instead be covered under Article 16(5), which allows religiously motivated appointments in some denominational institutions. The judge also emphasized that any officer or servant designated to carry out the Act’s purpose must be a practising Hindu, as required by Section 10 of the HR&CE Act. He dismissed the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel that Articles 16(1) and (2) would apply since a college, even if it started with temple monies, could only be regarded as an educational institution and not a religious one.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

You have voted for the lotus flower, will evict you from the village, kill you: Muslim hooliganism begins after I.N.D.I. Alliance wins in Jharkhand

OpIndia Staff -

‘Incorrect and reckless reporting’: Adani Group refutes allegations against Gautam Adani, his nephew Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain, says no charges for FCPA violation

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC criticizes AAP govt’s health infrastructure saying it is insufficient and not functioning properly, renotifies PIL seeking to implement Ayushman Bharat

ANI -

Amid ‘Allah-hu-Akhbar’ slogans, Islamists at anti-Waqf AIMPLB meeting call for ‘civil war’, Maulanas ask Muslims to hit streets against the government

OpIndia Staff -

Sambhal violence: Gulbuddin Hikmatyar, Sultan Arif, and others attacked police, snatched weapons, damaged CCTV, torched vehicles. Read what the FIR says

OpIndia Staff -

Even as Islamist mobs burn Hindu temples, give calls for violence against ISKCON, Bangladesh govt ‘refutes’ India’s statement on ant-Hindu violence

OpIndia Staff -

Sambhal violence: SP MP Zia Ur Rahman Barq named as prime accused along with 700–800 mobsters. Read FIR details

OpIndia Staff -

The Wire publishes fake news claiming voter discrepancy in the 2024 Maharashtra elections, state Chief Electoral Officer exposes its falsehoods

OpIndia Staff -

As Walmart rolls back DEI policies, here’s how a recent research reveals DEI training perpetuates bias against Brahmins, Muslim victimhood and racism

Shraddha Pandey -

Take Muslim girl on a date, but with Abba, Ammi, or brother in tow: All about the ‘halal Muslim dating’ at Mumbai’s Islamic carnival

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com