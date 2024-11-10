Samir Mansoor arrested for Love Jihad and rape in Odisha

On 8th November, a woman filed a case in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, accusing a man named Samir Mansoor of Love Jihad. In her complaint, she said that Mansoor had been pressuring her to convert to Islam for a long time. When she refused, Mansoor beat her. The accused, who hails from Bihar, has been arrested by the police.

According to media reports, the complaint was filed by the victim at Bhubaneswar Women’s Police Station. The victim is originally from the Kujang Police Station area of Jagatsinghpur district. On Friday, 8th November, she approached the police to file the complaint in which she stated that she got in touch with Mansoor while playing an online game named “Free Fire” in 2022. When she initially interacted with Mansoor, he concealed his religion. Over time, the two grew closer.

After a few days, Mansoor started to manipulate her. In March 2024, Mansoor came to Odisha to meet the victim. He took her to a hotel room where he raped her. During that time, he also recorded videos of the act. Later, he started pressuring the victim to convert to Islam and marry him.

When the woman discovered that Mansoor was a Muslim, she started to distance herself from him and refused to convert to Islam. Angered by her refusal, Mansoor started blackmailing her with obscene photos and videos. He threatened to upload them to porn sites. The woman further said that he extorted Rs 5,00,000 from the victim’s family using these threats.

The victim further mentioned in the complaint that Mansoor is originally from Champaran, Bihar, and works as an electrician in Jammu and Kashmir. When he started blackmailing her family, the victim went into depression. In her complaint, she has demanded strict action against Samir Mansoor. Based on her complaint, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to the media, Bhubaneswar Assistant Commissioner of Police, Subhanarayan Mruduli, said that a case has been filed against Samir Mansoor under Sections 376(1), 385, 386, 294, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act. He further added that the police have arrested Mansoor and further investigation into the matter is underway.