Amid the CAA-NRC protests, a news report has surfaced about Sharjeel Imam, who once made statements about separating Assam from India. It has come to light on social media that while Sharjeel has been in jail for the past four years, his sister, Farha Nishat, has successfully cleared the judicial service examination.

This information was shared on social media by Sharjeel Imam’s brother, Muzammil Imam. In a Facebook post, Muzammil wrote:

Following this post, Sharjeel Imam’s supporters have been sharing the information widely on social media. They claim that Sharjeel’s sister has become a judge and will now deliver justice against “oppression”.

According to the post, when we checked the results of this examination on the BPSC website, Farha Nishat’s name appeared under the Backward Class category with roll number 124570. However, we could not officially verify whether this Farha Nishat is indeed Sharjeel Imam’s sister. Nevertheless, this claim is being made in both social media discussions and media reports.

It is worth noting that during the anti-CAA-NRC protests in 2019-20, Sharjeel Imam faced serious charges, including inciting Muslims, instigating riots, and sedition. He was arrested on January 28, 2020, and has been undergoing trial since. While he was recently acquitted in the Jamia violence case, he remains in jail for other charges.