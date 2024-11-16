On 15th November, Gurdwara Shri Dashmesh Darbar in Thane issued a statement refuting claims made by Congress leaders and certain media outlets that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and other party leaders were removed from the Gurdwara premises for wearing stoles with the party symbol. The statement was shared by the President of the Gurdwara Committee, Gurmukh Singh Syan.

Source: Gurmukh Singh Syan/Facebook

In the statement, Syan said, “BJP President Hon. Shri JP Nadda ji visited our Gurdwara Shri Dashmesh Darbar in Thane today on the auspicious occasion of the 555th Prakash Parv of Baba Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji to pay his respects to Guru Granth Sahib Ji and meet the Sangat. Shri JP Nadda ji offered his respects to Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the Sangat with great devotion and emotion, and also listened to the kirtan for five minutes.

After the darshan, the Gurdwara committee requested him to stay for five more minutes for a felicitation, as the kirtan, which had started during the darshan, was about to conclude. However, Shri JP Nadda ji humbly said, ‘I am just a regular devotee, I do not expect any felicitation, and please do not stop the kirtan for my sake. I also have to attend the next scheduled programme.’ With great reverence, he bowed respectfully to Guru Granth Sahib Ji and the kirtaniyas, folded his hands, and proceeded to leave.

At that moment, a few media persons entered the area and began recording videos with their cameras, standing with their backs to the ongoing kirtan. The media persons were politely requested not to stand with their backs to the kirtan and were asked to maintain decorum. Despite this, some journalists began spreading rumours about the incident.

We wish to clarify to all devotees that Hon. Shri JP Nadda ji paid his respects with full devotion, maintaining the sanctity of the Gurdwara. We strongly refute the incorrect reports being circulated regarding this matter.“

Congress’s Supriya Shrinate shared fake news

The clarification from Syan came after media outlets and some Congress leaders shared fake news that JP Nadda and other party leaders were removed from the Gurdwara premises. In a post on X, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “BJP President Nadda reached Thane in Maharashtra today on the occasion of Guru Purab to campaign for the elections on the pretext of paying obeisance at the Gurdwara. The congregation threw out everyone, including Nadda, who was wearing a towel with the BJP election symbol. Everyone is equal in the Gurdwara; feelings should be respected.” She also shared a trimmed video of the incident to create a narrative that BJP leaders were asked to leave.

BJP अध्यक्ष नड्डा महाराष्ट्र के थाणे में आज गुरु पूरब के दिन गुरुद्वारा में मत्था टेकने के बहाने चुनाव प्रचार करने पहुँचे



संगत ने नड्डा समेत BJP चुनाव चिह्न के गमछे पहने हुए सबको बाहर कर दिया



गुरुद्वारे में सब एक समान, भावनाओं की इज़्ज़त करनी चाहिए



pic.twitter.com/oYDl6qZ3HM — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) November 15, 2024

Media outlet Hindustan also shared a similar report. According to the report, on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, BJP President JP Nadda visited the Gurdwara in Thane, Maharashtra, accompanied by several party leaders. Their arrival, along with a large entourage, reportedly disrupted the ongoing kirtan (devotional singing), leading to the sevadars (volunteers) expressing their displeasure. Following this, Nadda and his associates were allegedly asked to leave the Gurdwara.