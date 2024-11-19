On 18th November, the newly constituted Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board passed resolution to request the Andhra Pradesh government to remove non-Hindu employees from the temple administration. The resolution aligns with Article 16(5) of the Constitution of India, which permits religious institutions to restrict employment to individuals of the same faith to ensure the sanctity of such institutions is preserved.

The decision was taken by the new TTD Board in its first meeting, chaired by BR Naidu, a staunch devotee of Bhagwan Venkateswara and a prominent media personality. Suchitra Ella, Co-Founder and MD Bharat Biotech International Ltd is among the members. The meeting, held at Annamayya Bhawan in Tirumala, included discussions on safeguarding the religious character of the Tirumala temple. Notably, the Tirumala temple is considered the world’s richest Hindu shrine.

Following the meeting, Naidu announced that all non-Hindu employees at the temple would either be offered a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) or transferred to other government departments. The board has begun an assessment to determine how many non-Hindu employees are currently serving at the temple. Initial estimates indicate that there are around 300 permanent staff members and an unspecified number of contract workers.

Employee unions have extended their support to the decision, arguing that it is consistent with the Andhra Pradesh Endowments Act, the TTD Act, and a 1989 government order mandating that only Hindus be employed in temple-related roles.

Historical and legal context

The Tirumala temple’s administration has long been governed by laws reinforcing its religious identity. The TTD Act has been amended three times to ensure the exclusivity of Hindu employees. Recent rulings by the Andhra Pradesh High Court have further strengthened this mandate by upholding the validity of rules requiring staff at religious institutions to adhere to the faith of the institution.

Despite these safeguards put in place by the TTD Board, complaints have persisted that non-Hindu staff members were retained during previous administrations, particularly under the YSR Congress government. The decision by the newly formed TTD Board seeks to rectify oversights that continued during previous governments.

Addressing controversies and enhancing transparency at Tirumala Temple

The board’s resolution follows a recent controversy surrounding allegations that adulterated ghee containing animal fat was used to prepare the temple’s iconic Tirupati Laddus during the previous regime. The board announced the formation of a quality-monitoring committee to oversee prasadam preparation, ensuring no such incidents occur in the future.

Furthermore, the board has decided to transfer all TTD cash deposits from private banks to nationalised banks to ensure financial security. A formal decision on this transfer is scheduled for the next board meeting.

– Scrapping tourism darshan quota due to irregularities

– Renaming Srinivasa Setu Flyover as Garuda Varadhi

– Enhancing safety by moving TTD deposits to nationalized banks

Technological and operational reforms

The current darshan waiting time is around 20-30 hours. The board has announced plans to utilise advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence, to improve the darshan experience for devotees. It aims to reduce the waiting time significantly to 2-3 hours. The board will consult experts to implement these technological advancements effectively.

Additionally, the board has decided to merge the SRIVANI Trust into the main TTD account to streamline financial operations and rename the Srinivasa Setu Flyover as Garuda Varadhi. It has also decided to withdraw the 20-acre land allotment to the state tourism department at Alipiri and cancel the lease of Visakha Sarada Peetham, stating that these allotments violated TTD rules.

Ban on political statements and ensuring discipline

Another significant decision taken by the board to maintain the spiritual and non-political environment of the temple is the ban on political statements on Tirumala Hills. Chairman Naidu warned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals or groups attempting to propagate political agendas on temple premises.

The board has also decided to increase the remuneration of TTD employees participating in the annual Brahmotsavams by 10 per cent, with allowances ranging from Rs 7,535 to Rs 15,400. Furthermore, locals from Tirupati will be allowed special darshan on the first Tuesday of every month, recognising the contributions of the temple town’s residents.

The resolution to remove non-Hindu employees not only adheres to constitutional provisions but also reflects the TTD Board’s determination to preserve the temple’s religious traditions.