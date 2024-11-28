Thursday, November 28, 2024
HomeNews ReportsUS issues warning to its personnel in Pakistan, says there is a threat to...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

US issues warning to its personnel in Pakistan, says there is a threat to Serena Hotel in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unsafe

"U.S. citizens are encouraged to avoid the hotel and the area around the hotel during this period and reconsider travel plans. U.S. citizens are reminded about the "Do Not Travel" Travel Advisory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to terrorism, dated September 10, 2024", the statement noted.

ANI
US embassy Pakistan
US Embassy Pakistan

 The US Mission to Pakistan has issued a security alert citing ‘Threat to Serena Hotel’ in Peshawar and has instructed the mission personnel to avoid the place till December 16.

“Based on security information received by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan, U.S. Mission personnel have been instructed to avoid the Serena Hotel Peshawar located on the Khyber Road, Peshawar Golf Club, Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan during the period from now through December 16, 2024”, the statement from the U.S. Mission read.

“U.S. citizens are encouraged to avoid the hotel and the area around the hotel during this period and reconsider travel plans. U.S. citizens are reminded about the “Do Not Travel” Travel Advisory for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province due to terrorism, dated September 10, 2024″, the statement noted.

It called for American citizens to follow guidelines such as avoiding the location, exercising caution, reviewing a personal security plan, monitoring local media for updates, carrying identification and cooperating with authorities, amongst other measures.

The ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory by the US for Pakistan notes that for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, “Active terrorist and insurgent groups routinely conduct attacks against civilians, non-governmental organizations, government offices, and security forces. These groups historically have targeted both government officials and civilians. Assassination and kidnapping attempts are common, including the targeting of polio eradication teams and Government of Pakistan security service (police and military) personnel”, hence it has issued a Level 4 travel advisory which notes not to travel.

The Travel Advisory by the US also says, “Violent extremist groups continue to plot attacks in Pakistan” and notes that terrorist attacks are frequent in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

“Large-scale terrorist attacks have resulted in numerous casualties, and small-scale attacks are frequent. Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilians, as well as local military and police targets. Terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities. Terrorists have targeted U.S. diplomats and diplomatic facilities in the past”, the Travel Advisory noted. 


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Varanasi, UP: Sunni Central Waqf Board stakes claims to 115-year-old Udai Pratap College, students, authorities object

OpIndia Staff -

Did Vishnu Shankar Jain and the Jama Masjid survey team raise Jai Shri Ram slogans inside the mosque to incite Muslims? Here’s the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Railway minister writes to Kerala CM saying projects worth ₹12,350 crore are stalled in the state due to land acquisition delays

ANI -

Sambhal violence: 50 cartridges, 29 tear gas shells looted from police, Muslim mob planned to kill cop; read shocking details in FIR

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Rajasthan: Court accepts petition claiming that Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Hindu temple, summons Dargah committee, ASI and govt

OpIndia Staff -

‘ISKCON a religious fundamentalist group’: Bangladesh govt to HC amidst ongoing persecution of Hindus, had earlier released Al-Qaeda inspired terror outfit chief

OpIndia Staff -

Sambhal violence: Muslim women were tasked with protecting rioters, neutralising police, pelting stones and bottles; arrested Ruqaiya, Farmana, Nazrana reveal shocking details

OpIndia Staff -

Converting to Hinduism only to avail reservation without belief is fraud on Constitution, Hindus who convert to Christianity lose their castes: Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -

Lucknow: Amir hides his identity to trap a minor girl into a ‘love affair’, abducts and rapes her; arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Kota: Christian group induces a deaf-mute Hindu girl for conversion by promising her healing; the victim’s family rescues her from a Delhi-bound train

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com