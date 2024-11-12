Oxford Union gives platform to Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur, with links to ISI and terror funding, to peddle propaganda on Kashmir

The Oxford Union has invited controversial Pakistani-origin ‘activist’ Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur, known for peddling disinformation on Jammu and Kashmir, to debate over the ‘need for independence’ of India’s integral territory. The event is scheduled for Thursday (14th November).

Muzzammil is infamous for parroting the Pakistani narrative on India’s Union territory with active backing from the military establishment and will speak for the motion ‘This House Believes in the Independent State of Kashmir’.

The Oxford Union in its Instagram post alleged, “The continued push for Kashmiri independence has sustained a long-standing struggle, rooted in the region’s quest for self-determination and autonomy. This has led to persistent unrest, human rights concerns, and renewed demand for autonomy among the Kashmiris.“

The ‘student society’ further claimed, “While nuclear-armed neighbours vie for control and geopolitical influence, the desire for peace among the population remains strong. Could an independent Kashmir be the answer to this enduring crisis?”

For the unversed, Muzzammil is the son of London-based ISI agent Ayyub Thakur. The latter had founded both ‘The Justice Foundation’ and ‘World Kashmir Freedom Movement’, which is now being run by Muzzammil.

During his lifetime, Ayyub Thakur was involved in lobbying for Jammu and Kashmir. He also channelled funds from Pakistan’s ISI to Islamic terrorists in the region including £70000 to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Salahuddin.

Screengrab of the tweet by Muzzamil Ayyub Thakur

In an interview in 2015 for ‘Only Kashmir’ YouTube channel, Muzzammil acknowledged his father’s pro-terrorism stance on Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out how Ayyub Thakur funded terrorism in the region and considered it as ‘Jihad’.

Just like his father, Muzzammil was seen endorsing terrorists after they were neutralised by the Indian security forces. “Final words of smiling Kashmiri shaheeds (martyrs)…A lesson for all of us,’ he tweeted in November 2021.

Interestingly, he was earlier spotted alongside Nitasha Kaul – an anti-India activist who was invited by the Karnataka Congress government in February 2024 but deported after landing in Bengaluru.

Nitasha Kaul has shared the stage with anti-India individuals and organizations. She is well acquainted with ISI agents like Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur, whose father used to bring ISI funds to Kashmir. She attends multiple such anti-India seminars with Muzzammil. (11/13) pic.twitter.com/g502F7F6cg — D-Intent Data (@dintentdata) February 26, 2024

Muzzammil booked under UAPA

In May 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir police booked Muzzammil under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for carrying out anti-national activities and threatening an Indian advocate named Syed Zeeshan.

A police spokesperson said, “Thakur, through his social media account and other platforms, is indulging in activities which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and unity of India.”

He added, “This apart, a proper complaint was lodged by Advocate Syed Zeeshan before Srinagar Police against Muzzamzil Ayyub Thakur and others. In the complaint, it is alleged by him that Muzzammil Ayyub at the behest of ISI and ISPR is threatening, harassing, carrying out criminal intimidation, besides being involved in cyber-crimes against the complainant.”

Muzzammil had also threatened a Kashmiri woman named Tasleema for exposing Pakistan’s propaganda at the United Nations. His X (formerly Twitter) account has been withheld in India.

Repeating Pakistani talking points on J&K

He had collaborated with the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on several occasions to disseminate Pakistani narrative on the Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Post-August 5, 2019, when India illegally annexed occupied Kashmir, turning it from a de facto occupation to a de jure occupation, bifurcating the state and then turning it into a union territory, one of the lies was to bring development to Kashmir, make it prosper. The reality is that India has turned Kashmir into another East India Trading Company, making it open season for Indian businesses and so-called investors to loot, and in the process, destroy even ecology on the way,” Muzzamil said during one of his deranged rants.

In 2020, he was roped in by Turkish state-owned media ‘TRT World’ to spread canards about the situation at ground zero in Jammu and Kashmir.

Muzzammil had previously tried to create global outrage over the ‘Kashmir issue’ at the 52nd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and had endorsed an anti-India magazine by the name of ‘Kashmir Inside.’

Poster featuring Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur as guest speaker in anti-India event

In October 2023, Muzzammil was seen pleading with the British government to interfere in India’s internal affairs during a roundtable conference hosted by ‘Tehreek-e-Kashmir’ in the British Parliament.

He also highlighted the importance of narrative-building exercises and public advocacy to tarnish India’s image and further Pakistan’s agenda among the youth. It partly explains what led to his thrashing during an anti-India event in London on 9th August 2024.