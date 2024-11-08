The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, seeking permission for his urgent medical treatment. Malik currently imprisoned at Tihar Jail in Delhi, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, stating that he has been on a hunger strike since November 1.

The imprisoned Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is protesting what he claims is the denial of his fundamental rights, including proper medical treatment and attention to his health issues, by the Tihar Jail authorities.

In his plea before the Delhi High Court, Yasin Malik has sought direction from the Tihar Jail Authority to produce records of his medical treatment. He has sought appropriate directions from the court to ensure that he is referred for proper and necessary medical care at AIIMS or any other super-speciality hospital, either in New Delhi or in the Kashmir region, to address his ongoing health concerns.

Additionally, Malik has asked the court to direct the authorities to produce him before the courts in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi whenever his presence is required.

The bench of Anoop Kumar Mendiratta is scheduled to hear this matter today itself.

Earlier this year, Yasin Malik had also approached the Delhi High Court, claiming inadequate medical treatment and citing serious cardiac and kidney issues.

In response, the court was informed that Malik had been examined by doctors at AIIMS, where he was provided the necessary medical care. The counsel for the central government and the Director General of Prisons (Tihar Jail) assured the court that Malik would receive any further required medical treatment as needed.

Recently, the Tribunal handling matters under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has upheld the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decision to extend the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for another five years.

The MHA had initially extended the ban on March 15, 2024, citing the group’s continued involvement in unlawful activities.

The UAPA Tribunal, led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna of the Delhi High Court, reaffirmed the decision, emphasizing that associations promoting secessionism would not be tolerated. Despite Yasin Malik, the imprisoned leader of the JKLF, asserting that he had renounced armed resistance in favour of a Gandhian approach to achieve their goals since 1994, the Tribunal noted his ongoing links to violent means and groups.

The Tribunal remarked that Malik’s continued association with wanted terrorists and his admission of having visited a terrorist camp in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), where he was reportedly honoured, could not be overlooked.

The Delhi High Court is currently examining an appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the imposition of the death penalty for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in connection with a terror funding case.

Representing the NIA, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Malik was responsible for the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed. Mehta also highlighted that four terrorists released following the kidnapping were later involved in orchestrating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)