Friday, November 8, 2024
HomeNews ReportsConvicted terrorist Yasin Malik goes on hunger strike in Tihar Jail seeking high court’s...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Convicted terrorist Yasin Malik goes on hunger strike in Tihar Jail seeking high court’s intervention on health concerns

The imprisoned Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is protesting what he claims is the denial of his fundamental rights, including proper medical treatment and attention to his health issues,

ANI
9

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on a plea filed by convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, seeking permission for his urgent medical treatment. Malik currently imprisoned at Tihar Jail in Delhi, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, stating that he has been on a hunger strike since November 1.

The imprisoned Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) is protesting what he claims is the denial of his fundamental rights, including proper medical treatment and attention to his health issues, by the Tihar Jail authorities.

In his plea before the Delhi High Court, Yasin Malik has sought direction from the Tihar Jail Authority to produce records of his medical treatment. He has sought appropriate directions from the court to ensure that he is referred for proper and necessary medical care at AIIMS or any other super-speciality hospital, either in New Delhi or in the Kashmir region, to address his ongoing health concerns.

Additionally, Malik has asked the court to direct the authorities to produce him before the courts in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi whenever his presence is required.

The bench of Anoop Kumar Mendiratta is scheduled to hear this matter today itself.

Earlier this year, Yasin Malik had also approached the Delhi High Court, claiming inadequate medical treatment and citing serious cardiac and kidney issues.

In response, the court was informed that Malik had been examined by doctors at AIIMS, where he was provided the necessary medical care. The counsel for the central government and the Director General of Prisons (Tihar Jail) assured the court that Malik would receive any further required medical treatment as needed.

Recently, the Tribunal handling matters under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has upheld the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decision to extend the ban on the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) for another five years.

The MHA had initially extended the ban on March 15, 2024, citing the group’s continued involvement in unlawful activities.

The UAPA Tribunal, led by Justice Neena Bansal Krishna of the Delhi High Court, reaffirmed the decision, emphasizing that associations promoting secessionism would not be tolerated. Despite Yasin Malik, the imprisoned leader of the JKLF, asserting that he had renounced armed resistance in favour of a Gandhian approach to achieve their goals since 1994, the Tribunal noted his ongoing links to violent means and groups.

The Tribunal remarked that Malik’s continued association with wanted terrorists and his admission of having visited a terrorist camp in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK), where he was reportedly honoured, could not be overlooked.

The Delhi High Court is currently examining an appeal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking the imposition of the death penalty for Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in connection with a terror funding case.

Representing the NIA, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that Malik was responsible for the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel and the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed. Mehta also highlighted that four terrorists released following the kidnapping were later involved in orchestrating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Meet Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh (MMSS), the NGO practicing ‘vote jihad’, instigating hatred & fear among Maharashtrian Muslims to vote against BJP

Siddhi Somani -
The Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh (MMSS) is collaborating with over 180 NGOs in the state and has been actively working within Muslim communities to boost voter enrollment, urging them to vote for the MVA alliance led by the Congress under the guise of spreading ‘vote awareness’.
Editor's picks

‘Minority status of AMU not lost due to statute’: SC overrules 1967 verdict, new bench to decide AMU’s minority status

OpIndia Staff -
In his dissenting judgement, Justice Surya Kant stated that a minority can establish an institute under Article 30, but it must be recognised by law as well as by the University Grants Commission, a statutory authority within the Education Ministry.

‘Vote jihad’ in Maharashtra? Over 180 ‘NGOs’ work to enrol Muslim voters, polarise them under the pretext of creating voter awareness, complaint filed

TISS study reveals that Illegal Muslims from Bangladesh, Myanmar are influencing politics in Maharashtra, here’s how Muslims plan to mobilize for upcoming elections

Who ate Sukhu’s samosa: Samosas, cake meant for Himachal Pradesh CM served to security staff, CID inquiry calls it ‘anti-government’ act

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was summoned to Chinese embassy? As attacks on Chinese nationals continue, China angry at failure of Pakistani security

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Supreme Court rejects plea of Christian evangelist Dr KA Paul to declare Tirupati city as a separate state or UT

OpIndia Staff -

Meet Marathi Muslim Seva Sangh (MMSS), the NGO practicing ‘vote jihad’, instigating hatred & fear among Maharashtrian Muslims to vote against BJP

Siddhi Somani -

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Priyanka Gandhi for contesting Wayanad bypoll with Jamaat-e-Islami’s support, questions where is secularism of Congress

OpIndia Staff -

‘Minority status of AMU not lost due to statute’: SC overrules 1967 verdict, new bench to decide AMU’s minority status

OpIndia Staff -

Switzerland: “Burqa ban” to be implemented from 1st January next year, breaking the law could cost up to $1,144

OpIndia Staff -

‘Vote jihad’ in Maharashtra? Over 180 ‘NGOs’ work to enrol Muslim voters, polarise them under the pretext of creating voter awareness, complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -

TISS study reveals that Illegal Muslims from Bangladesh, Myanmar are influencing politics in Maharashtra, here’s how Muslims plan to mobilize for upcoming elections

Siddhi Somani -

Who ate Sukhu’s samosa: Samosas, cake meant for Himachal Pradesh CM served to security staff, CID inquiry calls it ‘anti-government’ act

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was summoned to Chinese embassy? As attacks on Chinese nationals continue, China angry at failure of Pakistani security

OpIndia Staff -

‘Project Veritas’ files defamation suit against CNN for lying about reason behind its censorship by Twitter in 2021, US court gives a nod

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com