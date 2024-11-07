YouTube journalist Ravish Kumar has gone on a bizarre unhinged rant against Middle Class Indians accusing them for everything under the sun, from communalism to not protesting against the government to illegally entering USA to theft of GST to drugs consumption to even intellectual bankruptcy.

In Ravish Kumar’s video titled ‘Murjha Gaya Middle Class‘, Ravish Kumar first complained that Middle Class is no longer visible, and can’t be heard even when Rupee slides against the Dollar or even if inflation rises. Ravish claimed that Middle Class is just happy if bulldozers raze a Muslim’s house.

Ravish further said that the middle class is happy if you just scare them by rising Muslim population, and by calling Muslims infiltrators. Apparently the youtuber is getting concerned with the shrinking middle class that is withering away.

In his rant, Ravish Kumar said that the brains of these people have rusted away, and that their language has also deteriorated. He said that middle class children are now just becoming Hindus, and is no longer an aspirational and ambitious class, and just communal class. Apparently for Ravish, middle class can’t understand the difference between nationalism and communalism, and they just have poison in the minds.

Ravish said that since middle class just cared about ‘nationalism’ for the last 10 years, and now their kids are just focused on becoming illegal immigrants in the US. He even bizarrely attacked middle class for GST theft. If even linking companies avoiding GST to middle class wasn’t bizarre enough, Ravish accused middle class for consumption of drugs as well.

Regarding rise of cyber crimes like ‘Digital Arrest’, Ravish Kumar said that middle class loses 1000s of crores in such scams due to their ‘intellectual development’. He further implied that they are getting bankrupt, but religion-based politics is enough for middle class.

He then went on to blame his perennial target Narendra Modi for destroying the minds of middle class, and keeping them occupied with the fear of Muslim population, illegal Bangladeshis, Mangalsutra etc. Ravish said that Narendra Modi is the hero of middle class, and he is keeping middle class scared by showing fear of Muslims.

In the video, Ravish Kumar claimed that Middle Class is now becoming economically weaker, but now this class is politically happy, and are now happy just being a “Hindu Class”.

Ravish even bemoaned that markets saw a “slow Diwali” this year because middle class is now economically much weaker, since as per Ravish, it is more focused on communalism and religion politics. However, the data shows that Diwali witnessed record sales this season, with shoppers thronging the markets to purchase. Over 28 Lakh vehicles were sold in India during the festive period, another record. But for Ravish, this is slowing down of demand as middle class has no money left.

Actually, the problem Ravish has is not with the middle class, it is with the fact that middle class votes for Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, and not his beloved INDI Alliance. While every problem in the world is due to Indian middle class right now as per Ravish, this opinion will change sharply the day Indian middle class starts voting for Rahul Gandhi as the PM.

Notably, ever since PM Modi moved to national politics, his support in urban areas, where as Ravish Kumar pointed out, the middle class resides, has remained strong. With Congress unable to do well in these centres, a frustrated Ravish Kumar has started blaming middle class for every problem in the world.

Ravish won’t be the first to vent out at middle class for voting for PM Modi, after every election, you can see social media platforms full of posts from leftists blaming them for once again voting for BJP and PM Modi.

To Mr. Ravish Kumar, keep hating middle class while it keeps growing in India, and is doing much better on every scale than what it was doing 10 years ago.

The complete video can be checked here on Ravish Kumar’s official YouTube channel.