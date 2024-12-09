In a major financial fraud case, 1,425 Kerala nurses have been accused of collectively defrauding a Kuwaiti bank of nearly Rs 700 crore before leaving the Gulf nation. The accused allegedly acquired huge loans from the Gulf Bank while working for Kuwait’s Ministry of Health (MoH), and then deliberately defaulted on repayments before fleeing to Canada, Australia, and European countries.

Mohammed Abdul Vassey, Deputy General Manager of Gulf Bank, filed a complaint, which resulted in the registration of cases against ten individuals in Kerala. These individuals are suspected of taking out crores of loans and then leaving Kuwait without repaying their bills. The cases were filed under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complaints have been lodged at Kalamassery, Njarackal, Varapuzha, Kaladay, Muvattupuzha, Onnukal, Kodanad, and Kumarakom police stations.

Even though the financial fraud was committed in Kuwait, the Indian law permits prosecution in such cases if the accused persons are Indians. After the Gulf Bank learnt that legal proceedings could be initiated in India in this matter, complaints were lodged and Kerala Police swung into action. The police are reported to have recorded statements of the accused and are coordinating with the Gulf Bank. The bank has assured the police of cooperating in the probe and provide further details.

Advocate Thomas J Anakkallumkal, who is representing the Gulf Bank in Kerala, said, “Most of these nurses had taken loans earlier and promptly repaid them. However, when the demand for medical practitioners boomed in Europe, Australia and Canada, they took huge loans from the bank and migrated to greener pastures. Then they stopped the loan repayments. The company identified 10 loan defaulters who are currently in Kerala. The police have registered FIRs against them. One of the nurses returned to Kerala, purchased a luxury apartment in Kochi, and works at a hospital here. We are in the process of identifying more nurses. More FIRs will follow.”

As per a TNIE report, the police have registered cases against Shafeek Ali of Kalamassery, who allegedly defaulted Rs 1.25 crore, Delna Thankachan of Vadayampady (Rs 93.10 lakh), Biju Moonjely of Anappara (Rs 98.40 lakh), Rita Shibu of Aimury (Rs 1.22 crore), Raghul Retheeshan of Muvattupuzha (Rs 1.21 crore), Robin Mathew of Nellimattom (Rs 63.24 lakh), Sindhya Alex of Varapuzha (Rs 70.07 lakh), Deepak Gopi of Nayarambalam (Rs 1.16 crore) and Keerthimon of Kumarakom (Rs 1.10 crore).

Meanwhile, OnManorama reported that some of the accused claimed to have defaulted the loan payment because they failed to return to Kuwait or sought relief from the Gulf Bank earlier. Biju moonjely Joseph, one of the accused who worked as an X-ray technician in Kuwait said that he took a loan in 2015-16 and paid instalments as well. However, he claimed that in 2020, he was compelled to return to Kerala due to the spread of Covid pandemic.

Similarly, another accused Rita Shibu, who worked as a nurse in Kuwait claimed to have communicated with the bank authorities for a final agreement. She said that she had quit her job due to back pain issues and even continued paying the instalments after returning to Kerala, however, she spoke to the bank for a final settlement. According to accused Rita Shibu, the bank told her that a final decision would be taken and she would be informed about the same. However, now she has been booked in a loan default case based on the Gulf Bank’s complaint.