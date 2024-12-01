Sunday, December 1, 2024
Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde confirms his full, unconditional support to BJP candidate for Maharashtra CM

NCP Chief Ajit Pawar had earlier clarified that the Chief Minister would be from the BJP, with two Deputy CMs from the two coalition partners

ANI

Caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde reiterated his full, unconditional support to the chief ministerial candidate in Maharashtra, stating that the people have delivered a historic mandate in favour of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Shinde mentioned that he had retreated to his native village in Satara district to take a break following a hectic election schedule. He also confirmed that he had recovered from a fever and was in good health.

Speaking to reporters in Satara, Shinde said, “I am feeling better now. I came here to rest after the busy election schedule. I didn’t take any leave during my 2.5 years as Chief Minister. People are still visiting me here. This government will listen to the people. I have already given my unconditional support to the party leadership, and I will stand by their decision.”

Shinde, who travelled to his native village on Friday evening, also highlighted the unity among Mahayuti leaders, stating, “Our government’s work over the past 2.5 years will be remembered in history. This is why the people gave us a historic mandate and denied the opposition even the chance to elect a Leader of the Opposition. All three allies of the Mahayuti have a good understanding. The Chief Minister candidate will be decided tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Ajit Pawar had earlier clarified that the Chief Minister would be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the other two coalition partners holding Deputy Chief Ministerial positions.

“During the meeting in Delhi, it was decided that the Mahayuti would form the government with the Chief Minister from BJP, while the remaining two parties would have Deputy Chief Ministers,” Pawar said.

Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis–widely considered the frontrunner for Chief Minister–Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday evening to discuss the deadlock over the Chief Ministerial position.

The Maharashtra Assembly election results, declared on November 23, saw the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieve a landslide victory, but the alliance has yet to finalise its Chief Ministerial candidate.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Maharashtra Assembly, while its allies–the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar–won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

