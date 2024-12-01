Amid rising anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiments in Bangladesh, a bus travelling from Tripura to West Bengal through the country was attacked on Saturday. The bus going from Agartala to Kolkata was attacked in the Brahmanbaria district of Bangladesh, after which the locals chanted anti-India slogans targeting the Indian passengers of the bus.

As per reports, the Shyamoli Paribahan bus carrying passengers from Agartala to Kolkata was hit by a truck from behind on Brahmanbaria’s Bishwa Road, causing it to crash into an auto-rikshaw. After that, the locals surrounded the bus and raised anti-India slogans.

The passengers of the bus say that they were deliberately targeted in the country. They say that the incident was preplanned as the goods-laden truck hit the bus from behind while running on the road. Soon after the crash, locals arrived at the spot and threatened the Indian passengers of the bus. Apart from anti-India slogans, they also made derogatory comments, and threatened to kill the passengers.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha condemned the incident and called for immediate corrective measures from Bangladesh. He said, “They must not forget India’s contribution, especially Tripura’s, during their liberation war. Such acts violate all norms and historical bonds.”

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that the bus was deliberately hit by a truck after which locals threatened the people in the bus. He said in a Facebook post, ‘The Indian passengers in the bus were terrified by this incident, as the bus was passing through a stretch on Bishwa Road. Suddenly, a truck carrying goods deliberately hit the bus to cause an accident. At the same time, an auto on the road came in front of the bus, resulting in a collision with the Shyamoli bus. Following this incident, local people continued to threaten the Indian passengers in the bus. In their presence, they shouted various anti-India slogans and made harsh comments, even threatening to kill the passengers. The Indian passengers in the bus were terrified by this incident.’

The minister further added, ‘I strongly condemn and condemn this incident and urge the administration of the country to take quick intervention to ensure the safety of Indian passengers on bus.’