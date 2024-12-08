The World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) 2024 is scheduled to take place from 13th December to 15th December at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai. This year’s theme is “Think in Future, for the Future”. According to the press release by WHEF, keynote speakers at the event include some of the most prominent names in the country including feature Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

A platform for forward-thinking economic strategies

In a statement, WHEF Founder Swami Vigyananand stated that the forum aims to promote sustainable economic strategies aligned with the vision of a “Viksit Bharat 2047.” He added that this year, the forum is inspired by the Bhagavad Gita. The theme will reflect priorities from the Union Budget and aim to provide a platform for innovation and economic growth through dynamic dialogue.

The event will focus on the future of Bharat’s economy through plenary and parallel sessions on emerging sectors like Industry 4.0, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, agritech, skill development, and semiconductor manufacturing. Other topics include defence and aerospace, electric mobility, capital markets, and tourism.

A decade of connecting wealth creators

WHEF was formed in 2012. Since its inception, the forum has provided a notable platform for wealth creators. It has united financially successful individuals to share resources and mentor aspiring entrepreneurs. Around 1,000 delegates from across the globe are expected to attend this year’s edition which will offer unparalleled networking opportunities to rising entrepreneurs and businesses.

In a statement, Shri Ravikant Mishra, Secretary of the Organising Committee said, “WHEF has curated an exceptional list of speakers, including industry stalwarts such as NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan, Jio Financial Services Chairman KV Kamath, Bharat Forge Vice Chairman Amit Kalyani, and Indian Dairy Association President RS Sodhi.”

New opportunities for startups

Furthermore, WHEF will debut a launchpad this year that has been designed to showcase innovative startups. Shailesh Trivedi, Joint Secretary of the Organising Committee, said in a statement, “This platform will enable startups to pitch their ideas to global investors and expand their market reach.”

Vision for a USD 10 trillion economy

The forum said in a press release that it is driven by its mission of “Creating and Sharing Surplus Wealth,” advocating for collaboration among governments, businesses, academia, and civil society to achieve a USD 10 trillion economy. The forum is aimed to turn Bharat into a prosperous and equitable society by 2047 by fostering connectivity, partnerships, and affordable capital.