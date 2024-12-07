Questioning the “silence” of Congress on the Bangladesh issue, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said that because of the “mistake” of Congress the people there are suffering.

“Hindus are becoming victims of crimes in large numbers in the neighbouring country Bangladesh. Most of them are Dalits and people from weaker sections…Congress party is silent and is now shouting ‘Be careful’ only for Muslim votes,” the BSP chief said addressing a press conference.

She further said that Congress, the Samajwadi Party and its supporters are “two sides of the same coin.”

“In such a situation, the central government which the BJP is leading should fulfil its responsibility. So that the Dalit class people who are becoming victims of exploitation do not have to suffer… or they should be brought back to India by talking to the government there, because of the mistake of Congress, they are suffering losses,” she added.

This came after allegations against the Bangladesh interim government of atrocities against Hindus in the country.

The unrest in Bangladesh almost dried up the trade-in Integrated Check Post Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border. Most of the exchange counters at the border were found empty.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will make a visit to Bangladesh on December 9 and meet his counterpart there.

This comes amid strained ties between New Delhi and Dhaka following reports of several attacks on minorities, especially Hindus under the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)