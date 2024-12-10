Delhi Assembly elections: 2020 Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain joins AIMIM, to contest from Mustafabad seat

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election scheduled in February next year, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi has fielded ex-AAP councillor, accused in the larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Ahead of the elections, Hussain joined AIMIM and now will be contesting the state elections from the Mustafabad region.

The event was confirmed by Asaduddin Owaisi who shared an update on the X platform. “MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain joined AIMIM & will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members & supporters met with me today & joined the party,” he said.

MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain joined @aimim_national & will be our candidate from Mustafabad Assembly Constituency in the upcoming Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. His family members & supporters met with me today & joined the party pic.twitter.com/oFnQBlJgOF — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 10, 2024

It is crucial to note that Tahir Hussain is a former AAP member and is accused of participating in, funding and orchestrating riots in Delhi in the year 2020. In March last year, the Karkardooma court in Delhi framed murder and conspiracy charges against Hussain and ten others for the murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma during the anti-Hindu Delhi riots on 25th February 2020. Ankit Sharma’s dead body was recovered from a drain in Delhi.

The court while charging Hussain said that he executed the riots to deliberately target the Hindus. “Tahir was continuously acting in a manner of supervising & motivating this mob. All these things were done to target Hindus. Every member of the mob assembled there participated in achieving the objective of targeting Hindus,” the court said.

The court also added that Hussain instigated the Muslim mob to target Hindus and not at all sparre them. The court also later highlighted that Ankit Sharma was killed only because he was a Hindu. Further in August, the Delhi Court framed additional charges against Hussain, his brother Shah Alam, and eight others for committing acts of vandalism and arson in various shops in the Moonga Nagar area during the violence that happened in the year 2020.

Recently in the month of September this year, detailed evidence was provided in the court that proved that the Delhi riots mobilized and instigated by Hussain and his associates were a result of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was introduced in Parliament on December 4, 2019.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad, during his submissions, referred to the charge sheet filed in the case and contended that in this entire conspiracy, there were various organizations like Pinjra Tod, AAZMI, SIO, SFI, etc, through individuals that participated in protests and violent activities.

The prosecution referred to WhatsApp groups, chats, and witness statements to support their claims. He also referred to the statements of witnesses. The conspiracy aimed to disrupt the city by holding protests and chakka jaam (road blockages) in Muslim-majority areas, leading to violence against police and non-Muslims. As part of the conspiracy, 23 protest sites (against CAB) were created in Muslim-majority areas.

Notably, Hussain was arrested in April 2020, in connection with the North East Delhi riots 2020. The charge sheet was filed in September 2020, after the completion of the investigation. Subsequently, supplementary charge sheets were also filed, and the matter. Despite this, Hussain has been given a ticket from the Mustafabad region by the AIMIM.

The 2025 Delhi Legislative Assembly election for all 70 constituencies is expected to take place on or before February 2025. Hussain contesting from AIMIM will now be a challenge for the Aam Aadmi Party which seeks to secure a third term in the state.