Delhi Police registers case against man who threw liquid at AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal, reveals it was water

A glass and a 500-ml bottle, partially filled with water, have been seized from Ashok Jha

ANI

Delhi Police have registered a case against an individual accused of allegedly throwing liquid at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, an official confirmed.

“A case has been registered against the accused who threw liquid at AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. A glass and a 500-ml bottle, partially filled with water, have been seized. Proceedings under Sections 126/169 BNSS have been initiated against Ashok Kumar Jha to prevent recurrence of such offences in the future. Further inquiry is underway,” Delhi Police stated.

The incident occurred on Saturday while Kejriwal was conducting a padayatra in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area.

According to police, the AAP Chief was interacting with the public when Ashok Jha attempted to throw “water” on Kejriwal. However, he was quickly apprehended by nearby police personnel.

“The attempt was foiled, and the individual was detained. The accused serves as a Bus Marshal at the Khanpur Depot. Further examination is ongoing to ascertain the motives behind his actions,” police said.

Following the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that the accused was affiliated with the BJP.

“Today, in broad daylight, a BJP worker attacked Arvind Kejriwal ji. The BJP is anxious about losing the Delhi elections for the third time. Delhi residents will respond to such disgraceful acts. Last time, they secured eight seats; this time, they’ll get none,” she stated.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the attack “shameful.”

“The attack on Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi’s Greater Kailash is disgraceful. Ever since Kejriwal ji began questioning the BJP on Delhi’s law and order and public safety, the BJP has been visibly unsettled. This attack is a result of that panic. It is the third attack on him in 35 days. Whenever the BJP fails in its duties, it resorts to such tactics,” CM Mann said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

