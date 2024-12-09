On 7th December notorious human trafficker Kamran Haider, also known as Zaidi from Jasola, was nabbed from Hyderabad by Delhi Police’s special unit following a 2,500-kilometer pursuit.

Kamran Haider used phony call centers to coerce numerous young guys from India into committing cybercrimes in exchange for jobs overseas. National Investigation Agency (NIA) had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakhs on him. According to police, Haider headed a sophisticated network of touts and traffickers. He took money from victims through cryptocurrency wallets.

Haider was arrested near Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad, Telangana. Haider enticed young Indians with fictitious job offers, only to entrap them in cybercrimes for call centers operated by Chinese companies. The authorities faced a difficult challenge because he was constantly moving to avoid being arrested. He was preparing to escape to another hideout when police arrested him after months of operations across several states.

Haider is charged with participating in the unlawful trafficking of Indians to Thailand and Laos, together with four other individuals, Manjoor Alam alias Guddu, Sahil, Ashish alias Akhil, and Pavan Yadav alias Afzal. Ali International Services, the name of the consulting business he operated in the national capital, was a front for human trafficking. The syndicate transported vulnerable Indians to nations like Thailand and Laos under the pretense of job opportunities.

A complaint from a man named Naresh Lakhavath led to the registration of a case at the New Friends Colony police station in Delhi on 27th May. He stated that Haider’s company offered him a position in Thailand and Laos. His passport was seized after he landed in Thailand and he was forced into working for a Chinese cyber fraud organization in Thailand. After the accusation, a human trafficking case was filed against Haider and an investigation was started in June of this year.

Later, the matter was turned over to the NIA, whose investigation showed that the company had deceived people into participating in cyber scams that targeted Americans and Europeans. Haider was also involved in extorting victims who attempted to flee the Chinese scammers via cryptocurrency wallets. All five of the accused were reportedly involved in the trafficking of vulnerable Indian youngsters to the Golden Triangle Region in Laos.

The company transferred potential victims for illegal activities in South Eastern Asian countries, according to NIA. The victims were forced to work in inhumane conditions, according to the central agency. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manoj C informed, “The main accused was identified as Kamran Haider. Kamran Haider absconded and despite all efforts, accused Kamran Haider could not be arrested. He was trying to go abroad to Thailand and Laos.”

Police disclosed, “The syndicate, led by Haider, was involved in the operation of an unlicensed manpower supply agency, illegal transfer/transport of potential victims for criminal activities in south-east Asian countries. The trafficked persons were being used as slaves and forced to work in inhumane conditions.”

Kamran Haider remained at large despite the announcement of a Rs 2 lakh reward for his capture. The Delhi Police Special Cell was assigned the responsibility of apprehending him and teams were deployed throughout Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra to collect information and leads.

The Police official added, “Zaidi was located in Hyderabad, Telangana. Immediately two different teams of the special cell were sent to Hyderabad. He was apprehended on 7th December after a long persevering chase of 2,500 kilometres by the team without any rest. He was apprehended near Nampally Railway Station, Hyderabad, Telangana while trying to escape to another hideout.”