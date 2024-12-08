Kerala is not averse to discussing any new project with the Adani group and will do so only if there is a “win-win” situation that benefits the people of the state as well, said P Rajeev, the Minister of Law, Industries and Coir of the state. However, he added that the Kerala govt is not keen to have any big industries that will cause pollution and ecological damage.

The comments come amidst the opposition parties stalling parliament over bribery allegations made by the US govt against the Adani group.

Rajeev said Kerala has a big investment from the Adani group in the under-construction Vizhinjam Seaport, adding that that the government decided to go ahead with the project signed by the previous govt only because the benefits for the state and its people from the transhipment port project.

Notably, the Kerala government last month extended its agreement with Adani Vizhinjam Port for an additional five years, with a revised deadline for the commissioning of the port by December.

Minister Rajeev said that the state government is against giving any special incentives and wants the investors to operate on the govt’s conditions.

Replying to a question on what changes after Adani’s indictment by the US justice department, he said, “We are working with them, we are not giving that much incentives, a win-win position should be there. It should create employment opportunities, (get) more revenue to the state.”

When asked if the state govt will continue to engage with the Adani group for other projects, Rajeev said the government is open to discussions with the business group. However, he added that some areas like privatisation in electricity or water distribution will be out of such discussions.

He emphasized that while the Kerala government is collaborating with the Adani group on the Vizhinjam port project, it also opposes the group’s involvement in other ventures, such as the transfer of operations of the nearby international airport, just 15 km from the port.

He said, “We are not completely opposed to big industries; they are essential. However, they must create jobs for our people and remain environmentally friendly.” Minister Rajeev added that Kerala welcomes investments in areas like medical devices manufacturing, robotics, and spice processing.