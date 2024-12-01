Sunday, December 1, 2024
Fraudster connected to Congress makes wild claims about hacking EVMs, party supporters share his claims as ‘proof of tampering in Maharashtra elections

In the viral video, a 'fraudster' identified as Syed Shuja is heard saying that he could manipulate election results in 281 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections.

OpIndia Staff
Congress ecosystem uses fake claims of fraud Syed Shuja to suggest EVM tampering in Maharashtra
Syed Shuja (left), fraudster with Kapil Sibal and Sam Pitroda

Days after the Maha Vikas Aghadi took a severe drubbing in the Maharashtra elections, the Congress ecosystem has left no stone unturned to falsely accuse the BJP-led-Mahayuti of tampering the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

As part of their latest strategy, Congress-friendly activists, ‘journalists’ and YouTubers are sharing the video of a man who is seen making wild claims about fixing EVMs.

In the video, a ‘fraudster’ identified as Syed Shuja is heard saying that he could manipulate election results in 281 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections.

Shuja alleged that he could control Electronic Voting Machines through ‘frequency isolation’ despite the fact that EVMs cannot communicate wirelessly.

He also claimed to pre-program EVMs to favour one political party and control the voting machines through ‘specific apps’ for a price of ₹52-53 crores.

The video, which is now being shared by the Congress ecosystem as ’empirical evidence’ of EVM tampering in Maharashtra elections, was originally shared by ‘Mumbai Tak’ from their X handle on 15th November this year.

The India Today group had conducted a sting operation wherein journalists posing as political leader approached Syed Shuja to learn how to ‘manipulate EVMs.’

Despite mouthing platitudes during the interaction, he could not provide any proof of controlling EVMs externally.

Syed Shuja is no ordinary fraudster. He claims to be a ‘cyber expert’ who worked with the Electronic Corporation of India Limited between 2009 and 2014 on the development of EVMs.

The lie was debunked by the Election Commission in 2019.

In fact, the nodal election body had even directed the Delhi Police to lodge a case against him for peddling conspiracy theories and undermining the trust of the Indian electorate on the voting machines.

Syed Shuja claims to have a PHD in Mathematics and a BTech degree in Computer science despite no such records of his educational background.

He first rose to prominence in January 2019 after claiming that the 2014 elections were ‘rigged’. He addressed a press conference in London via Skype and alleged that the EVMs were susceptible to hacking.

The fraudster made a series of outlandish claims about ‘rigged elections’ in India. Interestingly, the event was attended by the then Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

Syed Shuja had then suggested that the elections in which BJP won were rigged while those won by the Congress were fair.

As expected, he resorted to evasive answers and paranoia when protruding questions were asked of him to corroborate his claims.

Syed Shuja was seen alongside Kapil Sibal and Sam Pitroda in one picture and is said to have strong connections within the Congress party.

