Uttarakhand: Hindus call for unity to fight against ‘love jihad’ and ‘land jihad’ at Mahapanchayat, demand demolition of illegal mosques

On Sunday, 1st December, several Hindu organizations held a Uttarkashi maha panchayat in the state of Uttarakhand and demanded that illegal mosques that had been built decades ago be demolished. The organizations stated that the Mosques were illegally built in God’s land (devbhoomi) and that they needed to be removed. The Hindu groups also called for people’s unity against incidents of love jihad and land jihad.

As per the reports, several speakers in the Uttarkashi maha panchayat including BJP leader T Raja Singh requested the state CM to look into the concerns of Hindus and suggested that the state should initiate bulldozer action against the illegal structures like Uttar Pradesh does.

“Chief Minister Dhami should have a ‘chai pe charcha’ with Yogi Adityanath. The way Yogi ji teaches a lesson to ‘land jihadis’ in Uttar Pradesh, Dhami must also bring bulldozers into action. We will not allow jihadis to engage in land jihad in Uttarakhand. Hindus across the country are looking up to the people of Uttarakhand to set an example,” T Raja Singh was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Gangotri MLA Suresh Singh Chauhan also addressed the gathering and stated that it is important for the state to maintain the town’s religious essence. He also said that the state should ban meat, eggs, and liquor within the state. “Some are attempting to disrupt the atmosphere of this religious town, but we will not let them succeed. Uttarkashi is home to significant temples and is the centre of our faith. There will be no meat, egg, or liquor shops here,” he asserted.

As per the reports, around 500 persons participated in the event organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad which declared that there would be another maha panchayat in the coming times. “This is just the beginning of our struggle. We will uproot these forces from Uttarakhand,” VHP’s Anuj Walia said calling for district-wide protests.

The event comes after the Hindu groups on 9th September asserted that the mosques in the state had been illegally built. However, the investigations in the case stated that the land on which the mosques were built belonged to the Muslims. Later, on 24th October, massive protests erupted in the region resulting in clashes between the police and the protesters.

Notably, the maha panchayat was held after the district administration imposed several conditions upon the organizers. The organizers were asked not to make any alleged hate speeches, incite religious feelings, not to organize rallies, and to maintain peace. All the conditions were obeyed while conducting the event.