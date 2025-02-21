Saturday, May 17, 2025
Al-Qaeda terror module: Delhi police files chargesheet against 8 accused including Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, 3 accused granted bail by court

OpIndia Staff
Accused Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet on 17th February against 8 accused arrested in the Al Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) module case, including Dr Ishtiaq. The chargesheet was filed under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). In August last year, the police arrested 12 individuals linked to the AQIS in a joint operation of the Delhi, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh Police.

The accused were identified as Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Inamul Ansari, Shahbaz Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Mohammad Rizwan, Moti-ur-Rehman, Mufti Rehmatullah, Faizan Ahmed, Umar Farooq, Hasan Ansari and Arshad Khan. Invesigation is going on against one of the accused who was arrested later by the police.

Three accused were granted bail by the court

However, the chargesheet was filed only against 8 accused namely, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Inamul Ansari, Shahbaz Ansari, Altaf Ansari, Mohammad Rizwan, Moti-ur-Rehman, Mufti Rehmatullah and Faizan Ahmed. The other 3 accused Umar Farooq, Hasan Ansari and Arshad Khan who were not charge-sheeted were granted bail by the Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur. The judge has listed the chargesheet for consideration on February 24.

Six of the 12 accused were arrested by the police from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan while undergoing weapon-handling training. Others were detained from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The Delhi High Court granted a 90-day extension to the Delhi Police on December 12, 2024, to complete the investigation in the AQIS terror module case.

What is the AQIS terror module?

The investigation into AQIS module, led by Dr Ishtiaq, uncovered a well-planned network aimed at training individuals for terror attacks in India. Dr Ishtiaq, a radiologist from Ranchi, organised training camps in remote areas like Nakata forest in Jharkhand, where recruits were taught to handle weapons and prepare for suicide bombings. The group’s goal was to establish an Islamic state in India. Dr Ishtiaq had also expanded the module’s operations to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Investigation revealed that he was planning to build a suicide squad.

During the investigation, Delhi Police reportedly found that the Al-Qaeda-inspired terror module planned to collect funds for jihad using the PM-Kisan Yojana (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi). In a statement to the city court, Delhi Police informed the court that two of the arrested individuals were beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan scheme. They allegedly provided money for the purchase of arms to support terrorist activities in the country.

