The Delhi Police on Sunday stated that confusion over the identical names of two trains–Prayagraj Express and Prayagraj Special– led to confusion and triggered the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, Delhi Police said.

According to officials, the announcement that the Prayagraj Special would arrive at Platform 16 created panic among passengers who were waiting for the Prayagraj Express at Platform 14.

The passengers, in confusion, who couldn’t board their train at platform 14, assumed their train was arriving at platform 16, leading to overcrowding and the subsequent stampede. Passengers holding general tickets started rushing towards platforms 12, 13 and 14, leading to chaos and congestion.

The stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night claimed the lives of 18 people. The incident happened around 10 pm when thousands of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing severe overcrowding at the station.

Additionally, four trains were scheduled to depart for Prayagraj, three of which were delayed, causing an unexpected surge of passengers at the station. Those unable to board Prayagraj Express at Platform 14 started moving towards Platform 16, which further led to chaos, the Delhi Police said.

At the time of the stampede, the train placement at New Delhi Railway Station was as follows: Prayagraj Express at Platform 14, Magadh Express at Platform 12, Swatantrata Senani Express at Platform 13, and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani at Platform 15, with the latter three trains running delayed via Kumbh.

Earlier today, Delhi Police held a high-level meeting to discuss the initial inquiry report on the New Delhi Railway station stampede and initiated an inquest proceeding headed by a DCP-rank officer.

Meanwhile, a two-member committee has been formed, which has initiated a High-Level Inquiry (HAG) into the stampede investigation.

The Indian Railways has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh by the Indian Railways was announced to the families of the deceased who lost their lives in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station.

A compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh has been announced for the seriously injured and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

