23-year-old Affan stabbed his girlfriend, brother, grandmother, uncle and aunt to death and even tried to kill his mother with a machete and a hammer in three separate locations in a prearranged murder spree. The grisly incident transpired on the evening of 24th February in Venjaramoodu, Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala. He then turned himself in to the authorities after reportedly consuming rat poison after which was taken to Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

However, doctors were unable to verify that his body contained any poison, during the medical examination. The deceased were identified by the police as the accused’s 13-year-old brother Ahasan, paternal uncle Abdul Lateef (58), aunt Shahida Beevi (54), grandmother Salma Beevi (88) and girlfriend Farshana (19). His mother Shemi (47) is a cancer patient is receiving treatment at the Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram due to her critical condition. Affan informed police that he had murdered them because they were unwilling to pay off the enormous debts he had accrued following business losses in a Gulf nation.

Police are investigating further to find additional information, nevertheless, as they have reservations regarding his account. His cell phone and contact information are also being examined to determine whether or not he has a drug addiction. According to the police, the perpetrator killed his grandmother at around 3 pm in her Pangode residence. He then arrived at his paternal uncle’s home at SN Puram, close to Koonanvenga about 16 kilometers from Pangode and killed him and his spouse.

Afterward, he went back to his house in Perumala which is close to Pullampara, and assaulted his mother, brother and girlfriend. He immediately drove in an autorickshaw to the Venjaramoodu police station after committing the crime and surrendered after leaving the LPG cylinder in his home open. The cops reacted promptly and verified the crime. Weapons utilized in the crime were also discovered at the respective locations.

According to other reports, he informed the police that his NRI father Rahim’s company was experiencing severe financial difficulties. He attempted to raise money, but it was unsuccessful. He therefore made the decision to murder his family members and take his own life. Affan, Ahsan and their mother stayed with their father Rahim in the Gulf. However, they returned to Kerala after his business failed. The culprit even took his brother to a hotel and bought his favourite food before killing him.