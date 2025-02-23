Saturday, May 24, 2025
Updated:

France: Man shouting “Allahu Akbar” kills 1 in a knife attack, leaves 2 police officers seriously injured

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident as an "Islamist terror act".

ANI
Image Source: France24

A knife attack in Mulhouse, eastern France, left one person dead and two police officers seriously injured on Saturday. French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident as an “Islamist terror act,” France 24 reported.

Prosecutors said that three more officers were lightly wounded in the attack in the city of Mulhouse, carried out by a 37-year-old suspect who is on a terror prevention watchlist, called FSPRT, as per France 24.

The suspect was arrested. France’s national anti-terror prosecutors unit (PNAT), which has taken charge of the investigation, said the suspect first attacked the municipal police officers, shouting “Allahu Akbar” (God is greatest), as per France 24.

Macron said there was “no doubt” that the incident was “a terrorist act”, specifically “an Islamist terrorist act”.

The government was determined to continue doing “everything to eradicate terrorism on our soil”, Macron added, as per France 24.

The FSPRT watchlist compiles data from various authorities on individuals with the aim of preventing “terrorist” radicalisation. It was launched in 2015 following deadly attacks on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo’s offices and on a Jewish supermarket. One of the seriously injured police officers sustained an injury to the carotid artery, and the other to the thorax, Heitz said.

Police established a security parameter after the attack that happened shortly before 4:00 pm (local time) during a demonstration. Military units were sent to the scene as backup and forensic scientists searched for evidence, as per France 24.

According to union sources the suspect, born in Algeria, has been under judicial supervision and house arrest, and under an expulsion order from France.

“Horror has seized our city,” Mulhouse mayor Michele Lutz said on Facebook. The incident was being investigated as a terror attack, she said, but “this must obviously still be confirmed by the judiciary”.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

