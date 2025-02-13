Sunday, May 18, 2025
PM Modi meets US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard during his US visit, discusses various aspects of India-US friendship

The meeting comes just hours after Gabbard was sworn in as US Director of National Intelligence at the swearing-in ceremony in the White House.

ANI
Image Source: NDTV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with US Director Of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard in Washington, DC on Wednesday (local time). PM Modi and Gabbard discussed various aspects of India-US friendship.

PM Modi and Gabbard shook hands and warmly greeted each other. He congratulated Gabbard on her confirmation. The meeting comes just hours after Gabbard was sworn in as US Director of National Intelligence at the swearing-in ceremony in the White House.

“Met USA’s Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard in Washington DC. Congratulated her on her confirmation. Discussed various aspects of the India-USA friendship, of which she’s always been a strong votary,” PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi arrived in the US for a two-day visit at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and other officials welcomed him at the airport. This is PM Modi’s first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

After landing in the US, PM Modi arrived at Blair House and greeted members of the Indian diaspora, who had gathered there to welcome him. People chanted “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and Modi Modi” as they welcomed him at the Blair House. PM Modi thanked them for welcoming him.

“A warm reception in the winter chill. Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them,” PM Modi posted on X.

Upon arrival in the US, PM Modi said that he looked forward to meeting with Trump and building upon the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, “Landed in Washington DC a short while ago. Looking forward to meeting @POTUS Donald Trump and building upon the India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Our nations will keep working closely for the benefit of our people and a better future for our planet.”

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi, during his visit, will meet Trump, members of the US cabinet and industry leaders.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, “A new chapter in the India – US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi arrives on an official working visit to Washington D.C., USA. During the visit, PM will meet @POTUS @realDonaldTrump, members of the US Cabinet & industry leaders.”

During his visit to the US, Blair House is more than just a luxurious guest house. It’s a symbol of American hospitality and diplomacy, a place where relationships are forged, and history is made. It is a luxurious, 70,000-square-foot extension of the White House.

Before departing for his visit, PM Modi stated that his visit to the US will be an opportunity to build on the successes of collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen the partnership between the two nations.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, “Although this will be our first meeting following his historic electoral victory and inauguration in January, I have a very warm recollection of working together in his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between India and the US.”

“This visit will be an opportunity to build upon the successes of our collaboration in his first term and develop an agenda to further elevate and deepen our partnership, including in the areas of technology, trade, defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. We will work together for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries and shape a better future for the world,” he added.

Since November 2024, PM Modi and Trump have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar also met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers’ meeting in January 2025.

PM Modi arrived in the US after concluding his three-day visit to France. During his visit to France, PM Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday (local time).

Notably, India and the US launched a “strategic partnership” in 2005. The ties between the two nations were elevated to a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership during Trump’s visit to India in February 2020. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

