Bollywood actress and part-owner of Punjab Kings IPL franchise, Preity Zinta, is at the cross-hairs of Leftists, Islamists, and even official Congress party handles. Pretity Zinta’s fault- She went to the Maha Kumbh and shared a photo from there on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Preity Zinta posted, “All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. सत्यम शिवम् सुंदरम्”, adding her trademark sign off “Ting” at the end.

All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj 🙏🔱🙏 सत्यम शिवम् सुंदरम् ❤️ ting ! pic.twitter.com/oKR1ihx260 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2025

Incidentally, a report from a few days back by Moneylife media outlet went viral after Preity posted her pic from Prayagraj which alleged that Preity Zinta’s Rs 18 Crore loan was written off by the New India Cooperative Bank Ltd.

Even official Congress party handles amplified these allegations. Congress Kerala handle assumed she has handed over her social media account to Bharatiya Janta Party in return of the write off. They posted, “She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off and the bank collapsed last week.”

She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got 18 Cr written off and the bank collapsed last week.



Depositors are on the streets for their money. pic.twitter.com/UnEMMUgslY — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) February 24, 2025

However, instead of taking the baseless allegations lying down, Preity Zinta decided to come out swinging against the absurd claims made by the Congress party and Moneylife. Preity posted from her X account, “No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images. For the record a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK – over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future.”

No I operate my social media accounts my self and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS ! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I'm shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name &… https://t.co/cdnEvqnkYx — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 25, 2025

Further, addressing Moneylife Managing Editor Sucheta Dalal, Preity Zinta posted, “I’m definitely going to start naming all these journalists that write articles without following up or investigating the stories. If you don’t value my reputation then sorry I don’t value yours @suchetadalal Next time pls call me and find out if the story is true or not before mentioning my name.”

While calling out Sucheta Dalal for the incorrect reporting about her, Preity Zinta posted, “So much misinformation going around but thank god for social media and thank god for X ! All through my career I have seen so many so respected journalists get so many stories completely wrong & never have the decency to correct the story or apologise. I have also gone to court and spent a tonne of money fighting cases that go on & on & on. I think it’s time we start holding them responsible right here so there is some accountability in the future.”

So much misinformation going around but thank god for social media and thank god for X ! All through my career I have seen so many so respected journalists get so many stories completely wrong & never have the decency to correct the story or apologise. I have also gone to court… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 25, 2025

Visiting Maha Kumbh was not the only ‘mistake’ Preity Zinta made to irk the leftists. On February 21, she posted on X questioning the prevalent cynical behaviour on social media. She wrote, “What’s happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it’s a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian then ur an Andh Bhakt!”

What's happening to people on social media? Everyone has become so cynical. If one talks about their first chat with an AI Bot then people presume it's a paid promotion, if you appreciate ur PM then you are a bhakt & god forbid, if you are a proud Hindu or Indian 🇮🇳then ur an… — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 21, 2025

Preity further added that everyone online needs to relax and be happy to communicate with each other online. She further playfully added that don’t ask now why she married her husband Gene Goodenough as she married him for love.

Little did Preity Zinta know that this innocuous post asking people not to be cynical online will invite so much trolling her way. The post triggered Islamists since she mentioned admiring PM Modi in her post.

Islamist Arfa Khanum Sherwani said that this post by Preity mentioning admiration of PM Modi is her attempt to get back to Bollywood. “Someone please sign Preity Zinta for a film. Why no roles for a “proud Hindu” & “PM praiser”? Guess the industry missed her “patriotism” and “loyalty.”, Arfa posted.

Translation:



Someone please sign Preity Zinta for a film. Why no roles for a "proud Hindu" & "PM praiser"?

Guess the industry missed her "patriotism" and "loyalty." 🙄 https://t.co/rDBl8kmWAR — Arfa Khanum Sherwani (@khanumarfa) February 21, 2025

Guess someone even posting that the Indian Prime Minister can be appreciated by someone was too much for Arfa to digest. There are hundreds of millions appreciating the current Prime Minister and repeatedly voting for him, guess everyone is trying to get a role in a Bollywood movie as per Arfa.

This development again goes to show how you will be attacked in India by the leftist ecosystem if you proudly display your Hindu faith or God forbid, admire Prime Minister Modi. While many celebrities succumb to this pressure, Preity Zinta has refused to bow down in the face of the attacks on her.