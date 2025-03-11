On 9th March, Canada’s Minister of International Development, Ahmed Hussen, announced a new foreign aid package worth $272.1 million to fund development projects in Bangladesh and the Indo-Pacific region. The announcement comes at a time when USAID funding has been stopped by the United States President Donald Trump.

In a statement, Hussen emphasised that Canada is committed to strengthening ties with Bangladesh and the wider Indo-Pacific. He highlighted that Canada’s focus is on healthcare, women’s empowerment, and climate change initiatives.

He stated, “Canada continues to fiercely strengthen our long-lasting friendship with Bangladesh and the wider Indo-Pacific region with our long-standing people-to-people ties. By supporting vulnerable communities’ healthcare services, empowering women, and addressing climate change, we are creating a brighter tomorrow for the global community.”

Funding spread across 14 projects

Reportedly, the funding will provide assistance to 14 different projects, with contributions from other international partners and donors. The Liberal government’s decision is being seen as a reflection of its approach to foreign aid, specifically in contrast to recent funding cuts announced by the United States.

Contrast with US approach under Trump

In the past couple of months, the United States administration, under President Donald Trump, has significantly reduced its foreign aid commitments. Trump and his newly appointed government efficiency czar, billionaire Elon Musk, placed a 90-day freeze on US foreign aid through USAID. The decision effectively shut down global aid programmes.

As a result, thousands of government contract employees were let go. Furthermore, foreign aid workers and supporters have argued that the President exceeded his authority by dismantling a congressionally approved agency.

On the other hand, Trump’s administration has defended the move, arguing that foreign aid primarily benefits liberal political agendas and is an unnecessary drain on taxpayer money. Billions of dollars were being funnelled through USAID for programmes that had no benefit for US taxpayers. For example, a $21 million fund was allocated for “voter turnout” in India, which, according to Trump, could have been used to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of office during general elections.

There are several such examples that show taxpayers’ money was used to fund projects, illegal immigrants, and more in the US and worldwide.