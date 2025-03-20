Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Defence Acquisition Council clears acquisition proposals worth over ₹54,000 crore including new engines for T-90 Tanks and Varunastra Torpedoes

Procurement of 1350 HP engines for T-90 tanks, Varunastra Torpedoes & Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft systems got the nod from Defence Acquisition Council

ANI

Under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), on Thursday accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) to eight capital acquisition proposals amounting to over Rs 54,000 crore.

For the Indian Army, AoN for procurement of 1350 HP Engine was accorded to upgrade the present 1000 HP Engine for the T-90 Tanks. This will enhance the battlefield mobility of these tanks, especially in high-altitude areas by increasing the power-to-weight ratio, accc=ording to the Ministry of Defence.

For the Indian Navy, AoN for procurement of Varunastra Torpedoes (Combat) was accorded by DAC.

Varunastra Torpedo is an indigenously developed ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory. Induction of additional quantities of this torpedo would enhance the Navy’s capability against adversaries’ submarine threats.

For the Indian Air Force, AoN for procurement of Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Aircraft Systems was accorded by DAC. AEW&C systems are capability enhancers which can change the complete spectrum of warfare and exponentially increase the combat potential of every other weapon system, said Ministry of Defence.

As a part of celebrating 2025 as the ‘Year of Reforms’ in the Ministry of Defence, DAC also approved the guidelines for reducing the timelines at various stages of the Capital Acquisition Process to make it faster, more effective and more efficient.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for construction of a new Sainik School in Karbi Anglong district of Assam. The new Sainik School will be constructed at Langvoku in Karbi Anglong district.

The Defence Ministry has released the amount of Rs 100 crore as grants-in-aid for construction of Sainik School building for the financial year 2024-25. This amount is released out of a total allocation of Rs 335.87 crore.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

