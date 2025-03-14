Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Day after DMK removed Indian Rupee from state budget, AIADMK’s Palaniswami demands DMK govt’s resignation, says there is Rs 40,000 cr TASMAC scam under DMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs walked out of the State assembly on Friday during the budget presentation over the alleged Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) scam.

After the walkout, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami addressed the media, alleging that a corruption of over Rs 40,000 crores is possible in TASMAC.

He claimed that the government did not take any action even after a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He also demanded that the MK Stalin-led DMK government should resign.

“ED has said that there has been corruption of more than Rs 1,000 crore in TASMAC. The investigation is ongoing. It is possible that there has been over Rs 40,000 crore of corruption in TASMAC. The government didn’t take any action even after the ED raid. We demand that the DMK government should resign over this,” he said.

A day earlier, ED Chennai conducted search operations at various premises across many districts of Tamil Nadu under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, for various offenses related to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) and its associated entities/persons, according to an official statement from the Central agency.

In a post on X, ED said, “ED, Chennai has conducted search operations at various premises across many districts of Tamil Nadu on 06.03.2025 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, for various offences related to Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) and its associated entities/persons. During the search operations, various incriminating documents were recovered and seized.”
The State’s Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu presented the State Budget today in the Assembly. 

