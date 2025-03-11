On International Women’s Day, on 8th of march, Rekha Rani Dhiman, an activist from Haryana, received the Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award along with a cash prize of ₹1.50 lakh. However, since then, her controversial past has come to light and Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini has ordered a probe into the matter. CM Saini has ordered a probe to find out how her name was even recommended for the award.

The Haryana CM has ordered a probe into Jind Administration’s failure to verify Rekha Dhiman’s background before recommending her for the award.

Rekha had apparently filed over 2 dozen false cases of rape. The social media uproar over her award apparently led to the probe being ordered by the CM.

Rekha Dhiman – Woman who has lodged 26 cases of rape on different people, majority of which have been found false gets awarded on #WomensDay by Chief Minister



After social media uproar, a probe has been ordered into this serial rape case filer

Media coordinator of Haryana CM Saini, Ashok Chhabra, said, “The CM has ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action would be taken against officials responsible for the oversight.”

Incidentally, police records show that Rekha had been jailed in 2020 for filing a false rape complaint and is currently out on bail. She is known for filing false rape cases frequently, and even spent 33 days in Jind Jail because of her frequent false claims.

Rekha Dhiman had filed rape case against 12 men in Jind district of Haryana, against 26 men in Hisar, and another case against men in Rohtak.

While explaining the reason why her name was forwarded for the reward on Women’s Day, Jind deputy commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza said, “Rekha Rani Dhiman had disclosed her past cases in an affidavit while applying for the award. Since the court has not yet convicted her and the matter is still pending, her name was forwarded to the Haryana women and child development department for consideration.”

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had honoured 50 women on the International Women’s Day, and Rekha Dhiman was one of them.