Saturday, June 28, 2025
HomeNews Reports'I am still wiping the egg off my face': Shashi Tharoor admits how he...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘I am still wiping the egg off my face’: Shashi Tharoor admits how he was wrong to outrage against Modi govt buying Russian oil

"I am still wiping the egg off my face because I was one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticized the Indian position at the time back in February 2022," Tharoor said.

OpIndia Staff
(Image via NDTV)

During the Raisina Dialogue 2025 in New Delhi on 18th March, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that he seems to be wiping egg off his face conceding that despite himself calling for the condemnation of Russia’s war with Ukraine and objecting to the Indian government’s continuation of business with Russia, three years later India is in a unique position to be friendly with both countries and be welcomed by both leaders.

“I am still wiping the egg off my face because I was one person in the parliamentary debate who actually criticized the Indian position at the time back in February 2022,” Tharoor said.

Explaining his reasoning for condemning the war, Tharoor continued “On the well-worn grounds that Espen (Norway’s Foreign Minister) will understand because he and I talked about all this in my UN days, that there was a violation of the UN Charter, sovereignty of a member state, namely Ukraine, and we had always stood for the that there had been a violation of the principle of the inviolability of borders of a sovereign state, inadmissibility of the use of force to settle international disputes and all of those principles had been violated by one party, and we should have condemned it.”

“Well, 3 years later, it does look like I am the one with egg on my face because clearly the policy has meant that India has actually a Prime Minister who can hug both the president of Ukraine and the president of Moscow two weeks apart and be accepted in both places and therefore India is in a position where it can make a difference to a lasting peace if it was so required in ways that very few countries would be able to,” Tharoor added.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Three years on, justice eludes Kanhaiya Lal’s family as Udaipur murder case lingers in court: Killed by Islamists after Mohammed Zubair’s dog whistling

OpIndia Staff -

Window grills of the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya will be made of titanium, a first in the country, says construction committee chairman Nripendra...

ANI -

Denmark plans to introduce law to clamp down on Al-generated deepfakes by allowing citizens to copyright their features

Aditi -

Delhi: Mohammed Amaan and his aides murder Yash, family says victim killed over his relationship with Muslim girl

OpIndia Staff -

Mazagon Dock acquires Sri Lanka’s biggest shipbuilding facility Colombo Dockyard: Read how this move will help India check the growing influence of China in...

Shriti Sagar -

As Manipur celebrates Kang festival, read all about the Meitei community’s own version of Jagannath Rath Yatra

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata rape case: Victim called TMC leader ‘Dada’ and even touched his feet to spare her but accused demanded her ‘loyalty’ towards him and...

OpIndia Staff -

Malaysia: 36 Bangladeshis arrested for promoting Islamic State terror group’s ideology in the country, had set up recruitment cell, raised funding for terrorist activities

OpIndia Staff -

India proposes four-pronged plan to reduce border tensions with China: Will China accept it?

Shraddha Pandey -

Grandfather of new MI6 chief was a Nazi spy chief known as ‘the buther’, had boasted of killing Jews and Ukrainian resistance fighters, reveals...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com