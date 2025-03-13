Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Jodhpur: Dalit minor boy brutally assaulted, vehicle keys stabbed into his head by Muslims who were outraged over a water balloon

When she came out after hearing the commotion, they abused her and the young boy. The accused also hurled casteist slurs against the family. They asked how he dared to throw a water balloon at them. A vehicle key was then used by one of attackers to stab the minor in the head and it is still stuck there. She was also thrashed by the perpetrators. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR.

OpIndia Staff
Jodhpur: Dalit boy attacked by Muslims

A 17-year-old Dalit boy has been brutally assaulted by Islamists over a water balloon in the Ambedkar Colony which falls in the Pratap Nagar police station area of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The incident transpired at around 5:00 pm on 10th March. His mother launched a complaint with the authorities. She revealed that her son was watching television when 5-6 members of the Muslim community arrived at their door and suddenly attacked him when he opened it.

Image via @TheTreeni on X

When she came out after hearing the commotion, they abused her and the young boy. The accused also hurled casteist slurs against the family. They asked how he dared to throw a water balloon at them. A vehicle key was then used by one of attackers to stab the minor in the head and it is still stuck there. She was also thrashed by the perpetrators. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR.

Copy of the FIR accessed by OpIndia

The complainant and the boy were saved when her elder son called for help and their neighbours reached at the spot and tried to intervene. However, the offenders took the opportunity and escaped from the location. The victim is now admitted in the MDM hospital, Jodhpur. The First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under sections 115(2), 126(2)/189(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 3(1)(R)(S) and 3(2)(VA) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST) Act.

