Mumbai Police reject Kunal Kamra's appeal seeking extension; to issue second summons today

The MIDC police registered a first information report against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was then transferred to Khar police for further investigation.

ANI
Kunal Kamra Mumbai Police
Kunal Kamra (Image Source: India Today)

In a recent development in the Kunal Kamra controversy case, the Mumbai Police have rejected the stand-up artiste’s request for a week to appear before the authorities.

Kamra’s lawyer submitted the appeal and the reply in person to the Khar Police Station. However, the police have turned down Kamra’s request.

The Khar Police will issue a second summons to Kunal Kamra today, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 35.

Earlier, Mumbai Police sent a summons to the stand-up artist asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday.

The MIDC police registered a first information report against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was then transferred to Khar police for further investigation.

Kamra sparked up a political storm with his controversial ‘gaddar’ (traitor) joke, which was allegedly aimed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Several political leaders condemned Kamra’s statement during a stand-up show and sought action against him. Kamra, however, on Tuesday, shared a new video to mock Shiv Sena workers for vandalising Mumbai’s The Habitat comedy club, where he had performed earlier.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, “Our CM Devendra Fadnavis had responded on this issue on behalf of the government. Our CM has said that action will be taken as per the law.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took a strong stand on the alleged disparaging remarks made by stand-up artist Kunal Kamra against Eknath Shinde. The Chief Minister, while speaking in the state Assembly on Monday, stated that the government would not accept freedom of expression if it led to tyranny.

The Chief Minister said, “We appreciate humour and satire. We accept political satire, but we do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny.” He stated that Kamra staged “low-quality” comedy.

“This artist makes statements against the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice; he wants to gain fame by creating controversy. He targeted Eknath Shinde and staged a low-quality comedy,” the CM said, adding that the people will decide whether Eknath Shinde is a traitor or a selfish person.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

