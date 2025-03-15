In a ridiculous move, the Punjab government in Pakistan has directed all educational institutions in the province to ban students and teachers from dancing to Indian Bollywood songs. The Punjab government issued the direction through a circular dated March 12, 2025.

According to the circular, dances to Indian songs and such performances are prohibited during sports galas and fun fairs in colleges, and obscene clothing or language will also be banned. The circular adds that any educational institute or college found violating the direction will face strict disciplinary action.

#BREAKING: Punjab Government in Pakistan has banned students in all colleges & education institutes across the province from dancing on Indian Bollywood songs. Circular issued to implement the order or face strict disciplinary action. Pakistani youth mostly dance on Hindi songs. pic.twitter.com/RkGZJ0SDgD — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 15, 2025

The Higher Education Commission said in the circular that it is the responsibility of college administrations to ensure the education and moral upbringing of both male and female students.

“The competent authority /Secretary Higher Education Department has shown great concern on funfair/sports gala and other activities taking place in Public and Private Colleges in which the students and teachers have been observed dancing on Indian songs on stage or in classes. The Educational Institutions are sacred places to impart quality education to aspirant students. Such activities in the Educational Institutions must not take place,” read the circular.

”In case of negligence, the concerned Principal, Deputy Director and Director of Education (Colleges) shall be held responsible and strict disciplinary shall be proposed against them, “ the circular added.