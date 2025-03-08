Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra said on Saturday that the Holi festival will affect the construction of the Ram Temple complex and it is likely to be completed by around April 15.

“Holi will affect the progress of the work as many workers will go home for the festival. Today we hope that the statue of Goswami Tulsidas will come to our premises and it is expected to be installed by tomorrow… About 20,000 cubic feet of stone is yet to be laid in the temple. The construction of the temple will be completed by around 15 April,” Mishra told the media.

“All of the statues in the temples that are outside or inside the rampart will be here by 30 April, and almost all of them will be installed between 25 March and 15 April,” the Committee Chairman said.

Earlier in January, Nripendra Mishra said that the construction work would be completed by March.

“We carried out a review yesterday. The temple (complex) construction will be concluded on the scheduled date, in March. Ram Darbaar will be set up on the first floor within this duration only. The works for establishing murtis of idols (iconography) will also be completed in this duration,” Nripendra Misra told reporters.

Apprising the mediapersons about the challenges, Misra said, “Approximately 20 acres of land will be beautified to remain in tune with nature. We are facing challenges to work on Parkota, which is the parikrama marg of the temple.”

In 2024, PM Modi had performed the rituals at the Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Grand Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)