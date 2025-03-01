Friday, May 30, 2025
Shreya Ghoshal’s X account hacked: Singer warns fans of spam, phishing links

This incident comes at a time when Ghoshal has been in the news for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to combat obesity.

ANI
Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal has alerted her fans that her X account has been hacked since February 13, 2025. The singer took to her Instagram handle to inform her followers that despite her efforts, she has been unable to regain control of her account.

In an Instagram post, Ghoshal wrote, “Hello fans and friends. My Twitter / X account is hacked since February 13th. I have tried every thing in my capacity to reach out to the X team. But there has been no response beyond a few auto-generated responses. I am unable to even delete my account since I can’t log in anymore.”

Ghoshal warned her fans not to click on any links or believe any messages posted from the hacked account, as they are all spam and phishing links.

She assured her fans that she would update them personally through a video if the account was recovered and safe.

This incident comes at a time when Ghoshal has been in the news for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to combat obesity.

Earlier, Ghoshal posted a video endorsing the Anti-Obesity campaign, saying, “Our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji has started a fantastic campaign called Anti-Obesity. It is the need of the hour as our country is rapidly growing and making its mark globally.”
The singer was also nominated by Prime Minister Modi to join him, alongside actors Mohanlal, R Madhavan, and Nirahua, in the fight against obesity.

