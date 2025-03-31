Syed Naseruddin Chishty, the chairman of the All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council (AISSC) and successor of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah, has hailed the BJP’s (Bharatiya Janata Party) initiative of distributing ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kits to the underprivileged Muslims ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. Chisty stated that the kit has reached 22 lakh people. He added that people are fortunate enough to live in a country which has Ganga-Jamuni culture as people are celebrating both Navaratri and Eid-ul-Fitr on 31st March. He also endorsed the Waqf Amendment bill.

“We are fortunate that we are living in a country which has Ganga-Jamuni culture. Yesterday, it was Cheti Chand, Navaratri is ongoing, and it is Eid ul-Fitr today. I am confident that across India today, you will see people congratulating each other on these festivals. It is the culture of the country to stay together, and this is our strength,” he stated.

Speaking on the Saugat-e-Modi kits, he conveyed, “This is a good initiative. We also try to reach out the people who are financially poor and help them to celebrate the festival. PM Modi has done the same as a Prime Minister of India. PM Modi has ensured that ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ reaches 22 lakh people in the country. I believe there is a need for amendment in the Waqf bill. I am confident that this bill will bring transparency.”

BJP Minority Morcha had launched its “Saugat-e-Modi” campaign, with the aim to distribute special kits to 32 lakh underprivileged Muslims across the country ahead of Eid. The initiative was kicked off from Nizamuddin in Delhi under the guidance of BJP National President JP Nadda and seeks to ensure that poor Muslim families can celebrate the festival without any hardship. As part of the campaign, 32,000 minority morcha workers collaborated with 32,000 mosques nationwide to reach the needy.

#WATCH | Ajmer | On 'Saugat-e-Modi' kits distributed before Eid, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council and successor of the spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah, Syed Naseruddin Chishty says, "We are fortunate that we are living in a country which has Ganga-Jamuni culture.… pic.twitter.com/OEBj3TZHFL — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

According to Syed Naseruddin Chishti, the Waqf Amendment bill does not imply the demolition of homes or mosques. “It would be wrong to say this. This is a part of democracy. The government is in no hurry, this bill has been brought with great ease after discussion in the JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee).” He added that he is absolutely certain that the change will ensure openness in Waqf’s operations and the protection of its assets. The community will benefit from the removal of encroachment and the increase in Waqf rent.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board is opposing the law, he pointed out, despite the fact that many Muslim religious authorities support it. “Why were people asked to wear black bands in protest against this bill? The amended law has not yet presented in the parliament. First let it be introduced, then mislead us by saying that our mosque will be taken away. When Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has assured no mosques will be taken away, still you are deceiving us like this,” he charged.

Meanwhile, BJP MP and chairman of the JPC committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Jagdambika Pal highlighted that this bill is for the betterment of Waqf. “This will end the row. Kerala’s thousands years old church was declared as Waqf. Properties of many places were given to Waqf. The new parliament was declared as Waqf property. So, it means that this bill will end this controversy,” he emphasised.

“While many Muslim clerics are supporting this bill, All India Muslim Personal Law Board is objecting to it. On the day of ‘Alvida Namaz’ they asked people to wear black arm bands in protest against this bill, and even today, on Eid, they have appealed to people to protest against it. But why,” he questioned.

#WATCH | Delhi | JPC Chairman & BJP MP Jagdambika Pal says, " While many Muslim clerics are supporting this bill, All India Muslim Personal Law Board is objecting to it. On the day of 'Alvida Namaz', they asked people to wear black armbands in protest against this bill, and even… pic.twitter.com/NY54M6xFDJ — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

“First, let the amended law come. Today, Muslims are thanking PM Modi for Saugat-e-Modi. While we are talking of ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ Congress, Owaisi and AIMPLB are looking at Muslims as a vote bank, doing appeasement. 1.25 crore people have sent their representation on this bill. We even heard people from all over the country, including Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The bill will be tabled on the date BAC (Business Advisory Committee) gives,” Pal noted.

On the other hand, lending support to the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has urged the members of Parliament from Kerala to vote in favour of the Bill when it is tabled for discussion. In a press release dated March 29, 2025, the KCBC asked for the amendment of the “unconstitutional and unjust sections” of the Waqf Act. The press release referred to the Munamban land dispute in which the Kerala State Waqf Board laid claim to around 404 acres of land in the Munambam suburb of the Ernakulam district in Kerala.

The claims were opposed by 600 families living on the land, primarily Christians from the Latin Catholic community and Hindus from backward sections. The families insisted that they own the legal rights to the land as they purchased it decades ago from Farook College, which was once entrusted with its management.

(With inputs from ANI)