Sunday, March 30, 2025
HomeNews ReportsKerala Catholic Bishop's Council asks Kerala MPs to support Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, wants...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala Catholic Bishop’s Council asks Kerala MPs to support Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, wants changes in unconstitutional and unjust sections of Waqf

Through the press release, the KCBC President, Cardinal Clemis Katholika Bava, Vice-President Bishop Polly Kannookkatan and Secretary General Bishop Alex Vadakkumthala urged the Kerala MPs to support the amendments to "objectionable" parts of the Waqf Act.

OpIndia Staff

Lending support to the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has urged the members of Parliament from Kerala to vote in favour of the Bill when it is tabled for discussion. In a press release dated March 29, 2025, the KCBC asked for the amendment of the “unconstitutional and unjust sections” of the Waqf Act.

The press release referred to the Munamban land dispute in which the Kerala State Waqf Board laid claim to around 404 acres of land in the Munambam suburb of the Ernakulam district in Kerala. The claims were opposed by 600 families living on the land, primarily Christians from the Latin Catholic community and Hindus from backward sections. The families insisted that they own the legal rights to the land as they purchased it decades ago from Farook College, which was once entrusted with its management.

Through the press release, the KCBC President, Cardinal Clemis Katholika Bava, Vice-President Bishop Polly Kannookkatan and Secretary General Bishop Alex Vadakkumthala urged the Kerala MPs to support the amendments to “objectionable” parts of the Waqf Act.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, is being opposed by Muslims across the country. Recently, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) called for nationwide protests against the bill. The Muslim body also urged Muslims to wear black armbands during the protests. The board referred to the bill as “a sinister conspiracy aimed at depriving Muslims of their mosques, eidgahs, madrasas, dargahs, khanqahs, graveyards and charitable institutions.” Following the AIMPLB’s call, protests were held by groups of Muslims across the states during the last Friday namaz of Ramzan.

Several opposition parties have also expressed strong opposition to the proposed legislation, branding it as an assault on Muslim rights, constitutional values and most amusingly as something that ‘hurts’ Muslim sentiments. The opposition parties opposing the bill include, Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). 

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Muslims fight among themselves during protests against Waqf Amendment Bill, attack each other with knives and sticks

OpIndia Staff -
"At around 1 pm, during 'Zohar' prayers, a dispute broke out between Shakil Ahmad, president of the Muslim Festival Committee, and one Syed Sawesh Ali over wearing the black armband as part of the protest," said Sub Inspector Rajkumar Singh Choudhary.
News Reports

British MPs lobby for construction of ‘international airport’ in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, meddle in India’s internal affairs

OpIndia Staff -
The letter was signed by Mohammad Yasin, Debbie Abrahams, Zubair Ahmed, Tahir Ali, Rosena Allin-Khan, Stella Creasy, Tan Dhesi, James Frith, Gill Furniss, Adnan Hussain, Imran Hussain, Lord Qurban Hussain, Afzal Khan, Abtisam Mohamed, Lord Mohammed of Tinsley, Andrew Pakes, Yasmin Qureshi, Naz Shah, Baggy Shanker and Zahra Sultana.

Another lie to target Hindus? Islamists first lie about Muslim man being killed for resisting Holi colours, then obfuscate why rioters were arrested in...

Legal heat on Kunal Kamra: Multiple cases filed for derogatory remarks against Eknath Shinde

US university launches ‘Hinduphobic’ course, distorts meaning of Hinduism and links it with extremism, cries foul after student complains

‘We will file a fake SC/ST case against you’: 10 men gang-rape minor girl in Darbhanga, silence victim’s family by threatening false atrocity cases

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com