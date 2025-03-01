West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu was physically attacked by a group of left-wing students at Jadavpur University on Saturday (1st March) when he was there to attend an event of the West Bengal College & University Professors Association (WBCUPA), an organisation of pro-Trinamool professors. Minister Basu was injured in the attack, and his vehicle was vandalised. Several professors of the university were also attacked, and some students were also injured in the clash.

According to reports, when Basu was leaving the university campus after attending the event, he was stopped by the protesters belonging to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), who were demanding immediate student body elections. The protestors deflated the tyres of his car and climbed on its bonnet.

The Education Minister came out of his car and tried to talk to the protestors, but the protestors did not listen to him and vandalised his car and two other accompanying pilot cars. He sustained injuries due to bricks thrown by protestors at his car. He was taken to the SSKM Hospital, Kolkata. His guard also sustained injuries.

Bengal Education Minister attacked in Jadavpur University. His car got damaged. Minister taken to hospital.

Left students were protesting while Minister was went there to attend TMC professors unions (WEBCUPA) program.

Students were protesting demanding…

The protestors reportedly attacked the WBCUPA professors as well. Professor Omprakash Mishra was chased by protestors carrying sticks. He was rescued by the university guards. Two professors are said to have been injured in the attack, while one student received head injuries. Some students reportedly tore the saree of a female professor. Before this, some SFI protestors heckled Basu when he was delivering a speech during the WBCUPA event. They threw chairs and vandalised the venue.

Basu, who is the president of the WBCUPA, condemned the violent protests and said that action would be taken against those responsible. “This hooliganism cannot continue. I can talk to some representatives of the students. But it is difficult if everyone creates chaos. However, I will not give in to any provocation. The Vice-Chancellor will take action against those who are doing this,” said Basu.

What goes around, comes around. TMC education Minister Bratya Basu faces attack from various student groups at Jadavpur University. A known left den, TMC other days used to clap when same lot used to harass BJP.

“If this had happened in Uttar Pradesh, could any student organisation have done this? During today’s incident, we could have called the police. But I forbid even a single policeman from entering the academic premises, “he added. Basu accused the protestors of selectively targeting the TMC and not questioning the BJP. “Those who are attacking professors today, how many steps have they taken against militarisation in the education sector? They want to attack Trinamool professors, but they remain silent about the BJP,” Basu alleged.

Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh condemned the incident and the attack on professors, terming the SFI ‘uncivilised’ in a Facebook post. He said the generosity of the TMC should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Those who committed this incivility with Professor Dr Pradeep Mukherjee in Jadavpur and those organisations need to be identified. Pradeep is a clean gentleman. Appropriate action needs to be taken against the few uncivilised people. Trinamool’s courtesy does not mean weakness. Why should they be beaten? As a ruler, one should definitely be restrained. But if the chauvinism crosses the line, one should give a befitting reply,” he wrote.