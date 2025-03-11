On 8th March, billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk sparked controversy with his post on social media platform X, suggesting that ActBlue, a fundraising platform, is under investigation for its role in protests against his company, Tesla.

Source: X

In his post, Musk wrote, “An investigation has found five ActBlue-funded groups responsible for Tesla ‘protests’: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America. ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix. ActBlue is currently under investigation for allowing foreign and illegal donations in criminal violation of campaign finance regulations. This week, seven ActBlue senior officials resigned, including the associate general counsel. If you know anything about this, please post in replies. Thanks, Elon.”

Though the President of the United States, Donald Trump, did not comment on it separately, he shared a screenshot of Musk’s post on his social media platform, Truth Social. The accusations made by the duo tie into broader Republican concerns over foreign influence and left-wing activism. Notably, the US administration under Trump has taken a strict stance on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that channel millions into causes linked to the Democrats.

What is ActBlue?

ActBlue is a Democrat-leaning fundraising platform. It facilitates small-dollar donations to left-leaning candidates and causes. The platform was established in 2004 and has raised over $16 billion. Reports suggest that it plays a crucial role in financing election campaigns, NGOs, and activist groups.

Republicans also have a similar platform known as WinRed, which operates on similar lines but on a much smaller scale. According to experts, ActBlue has a very opaque funding flow. Furthermore, there are accusations of foreign funding being funnelled through unverified contributors.

One of the biggest issues with such platforms is that they allow anonymous funding. In many countries, foreign funding has to be declared by NGOs—for example, in India. However, funding platforms are often misused to funnel foreign contributions without informing the government.

According to the US State Department, there are no limits or restrictions on the receipt of foreign funding by NGOs operating in the US. However, laws are in place to restrict contributions from terrorist organisations. Furthermore, there is a restriction on direct financial support of political candidates by foreign individuals.

Now, as Musk has accused ActBlue of indirectly funding anti-Tesla and anti-X protests, there is a possibility that the Trump administration is moving ahead with a crackdown on the platform, similar to its approach towards USAID-funded NGOs and groups receiving taxpayers’ money from international projects.

Musk’s allegations – Who is targeting Tesla?

Musk has ignited controversy with allegations that several left-leaning organisations, including The Disruption Project, Indivisible, and the Democratic Socialists of America, are behind the protests against his automobile company, Tesla. There has been consistent targeting of Tesla, including protests, sabotage, and online smear campaigns, since Musk took a position in the Trump administration.

Interestingly, the Left has been against Musk since he took over Twitter (now X). Notably, Democrats have not only demanded that he be stopped from acting as head of DOGE but have also called for his deportation.

Musk, in his post, suggested that the left-leaning NGOs are backed by ActBlue and billionaires like George Soros and Reid Hoffman for coordinated attacks on his companies.

In recent times, several attacks on Tesla have taken place, including vandalism at Tesla showrooms and charging stations in the US and France. In one incident, a woman was arrested in Colorado for allegedly trying to set a Tesla dealership on fire. In another, gunshots were fired at a Tesla sales centre in Oregon. In coordinated attacks on X, advertisers have been pressured by the Left to withdraw from the platform over political content policies. However, 2025 saw return of majority of X advertisers. However, even the return has come under fire as some Democrat senators have urged DOJ to investigate if Musk is using his access to White House to force advertisers to return to X.

While some of these incidents are deemed unrelated, Musk has insisted that NGO-backed networks are orchestrating a larger movement. Notably, his allegations have gained traction after seven senior ActBlue officials abruptly resigned from the organisation, suggesting the platform is indeed under some form of investigation by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration’s crackdown on NGOs

Since President Trump returned to the Oval Office for his second term, he has launched multiple investigations into left-leaning NGOs and foreign funding sources. ActBlue seems to be one of the platforms at the centre of scrutiny, especially after Musk’s post on social media.

Trump’s administration recently threatened to cut funds for institutes allowing illegal protests. Notably, in the past year, there were several instances where NGOs backed by Soros were found to be involved in anti-Israel protests after Israel launched counter strikes on Hamas.

A key part of Trump’s strategy to “clean up the system” from such elements is DOGE, which Musk co-chairs. The aim of DOGE is to cut wasteful spending and investigate questionable federal grants, including funding for organisations backed by USAID—a government fund that Musk has shut down. Some private funders, including the Soros’s Open Society Foundations, have also long been on Musk’s radar, as they have been accused of indirectly supporting so-called activist movements, particularly in US universities.

Notably, the Trump administration’s crackdown on these organisations is not limited to funding. There are reports that legislation is being considered to limit NGOs’ involvement in political lobbying and prevent them from using taxpayers’ money for questionable activities, such as supporting illegals. Those who support the move say it is long-overdue accountability, while opponents see it as a Republican war on ‘civil society’.

NGO funding wars – How this fight extends beyond ActBlue

ActBlue is just one part of a wider conflict in the US political landscape. Republicans argue that left-wing NGOs, university networks, and international non-profits function as a shadow funding ecosystem that helps Democrats control the public narrative. For example, there is a “dark money” group called the “Sixteen Thirty Fund” that finances American Left and it has been on Republican’s radar for a long time. In 2021, Politico reported that the group finances attack ads against Trump and vulnerable Republican senators during elections. The group funnelled $410 million in 2020 to aid Democratic efforts to remove then-President Donald Trump.

Reportedly, Trump’s team is considering restricting NGOs from receiving foreign funding and limiting international collaborations involving USAID-backed entities. The administration is also investigating whether NGOs bypassed campaign finance laws by funneling money through ActBlue’s donation network.

Responses and political implications

ActBlue has denied any involvement in Tesla-related activism. Insiders have dismissed the allegations as “paranoid conspiracy theories.” Reid Hoffman, whom Musk accused of funding the anti-Tesla protests, denied any connection and stated that Musk’s erratic behaviour is driving public backlash. In a post on X, he said, “Just one more of Elon’s false claims about me: I never funded anyone for Tesla protests. I don’t condone violence. But it’s clear Americans are angry at him – it’s easier to explain away their anger, than to accept that actions have consequences.”

Source: X

A political-business collision

Musk is playing a key role in Trump’s administration. The fight over ActBlue and NGO funding is not just about Tesla; it represents a larger battle over political power, funding networks, and control over public discourse. The investigations into ActBlue’s finances are still ongoing, according to Musk. However, the controversy signals that NGOs, billionaires, and tech giants will continue to lock horns in the coming days.