Bombay HC orders family court to decide divorce case of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tomorrow dur to IPL, the cricketer agrees to pay ₹4.75 crore alimony

Chahal is required to pay ₹4.75 crore alimony to Dhanashree as per the mutual consent terms, out of which ₹2.37 crore have been paid already

Bombay High Court on Wednesday ordered a family court to decide on the divorce petition filed by cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma by tomorrow, granting them a waiver of a mandatory six-month cooling off period. The court order also mentioned that Chahal has agreed to pay an alimony of ₹4.75 crore to Dhanashree.

The high court overturned the decision of the family court to refuse the waiver of the cooling-off period of six months stipulated under Section 13B of the Hindu Marriage Act for a divorce decree. The High Court agreed to grant the waiver considering Chahal’s participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL). The leg-spin bowler is a member of the Kings XI Punjab team.

The court stated, “As petitioner 1 (Chahal) is participant of IPL, learned counsel informs that he may not be available from 21st March, the learned judge family court is requested to decide petition by tomorrow,” as reported by Bar and Bench.’ The court also noted that Chahal and Verma have been living apart for over two and half years, and both parties have agreed on the alimony during the mediation process.

Chahal and Verma got married in December 2020, but they are living separately since June 2022. In February this year they filed a plea seeking divorce on the basis of mutual consent. They also sought waiver of the six-month cooling-off period.

However, the family court rejected the request on the grounds that the terms of the mutual consent were only partially fulfilled. The court said that while Chahal was required to pay ₹4.75 crore to Dhanashree as per the consent terms, only ₹2.37 crore has been paid. The court considered it as partial compliance of the consent terms and rejected the waiver.

This information from the high court order makes it clear Chahal is not required to ₹60 crore as alimony to Dhanashree, as was being claimed on social media. Dhanashree’s family had already denied that she has demanded ₹60 crore.

However, the High Court has now granted the waiver of the mandatory 6-month cooling-off period for divorce and ordered the family court to decide the case on Thursday. The court stated that the partial payment of alimony was in compliance with the mutual consent terms as Chahal is required to pay the balance amount only after the decree of divorce.

The Bombay High Court said, “Thus it is clear that there is no impediment in the facts and circumstances of the case in granting the applications… Accordingly, impugned order dated 20th February is quashed and set aside and the writ is allowed.”

