Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister welcomed the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, passed by the Parliament on 4th April, and thanked Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for introducing the legislation. CM Yogi said that now no one will be able to encroach on public property in the name of the Waqf Board.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying of various state government projects worth ₹654 crore in Ratanpur, Maharajgaj district on Saturday (5th April), CM Yogi said that the Waqf Board acted as a tool in the hands of corrupt people to rob public lands and exploit the revenue. Lashing out at the previous governments and the Chief Minister accused them of misusing public money for personal gains. “Now, no one can rob lands in the name of the Waqf Board… Public property and revenue lands will now be used to build schools, colleges, hospitals, or housing for the poor,” he said.

CM Yogi said that previous governments in Uttar Pradesh allowed huge amounts of land to be grabbed in the name of the Waqf Board. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this because, in Uttar Pradesh, too, lakhs of acres of land had been illegally occupied in the name of the Waqf Board. It had become a means of loot for some people. Now, this looting will be curbed…” said the CM.

Parliament passes Waqf Bill, Congress, AIMIM move the Supreme Court

Amid the uproar of the opposition parties, the Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, yesterday. The Bill now awaits the assent of President Draupadi Murmu. The Bill was passed after following the democratic process. The Bill was first referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, followed by a discussion in the Parliament. However, Congress and the AIMIM have moved the Supreme Court against the Bill, calling it a violation of the rights of Muslims.