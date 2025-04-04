Friday, April 4, 2025
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi approaches Supreme Court against Waqf Amendment Bill, Congress to move top court challenging constitutionality of the bill

The bill passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent to become an act.

ANI

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has approached the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board, in a post on X, vowed to hold protests nationwide against the Bill.

“The government’s stance regarding the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 is regrettable. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board will soon undertake nationwide protests and legal action against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025,” the AIMPLB said.

Earlier today, Congress Lok Sabha MP Mohammed Jawed moved the Supreme Court against the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Congress MP and party General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh today announced that the party will soon challenge the “constitutionality” of the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Supreme Court after it was passed in the Parliament in the early hours today.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Congress leader outlined the party’s ongoing legal actions, stating that the party was already challenging several laws in the Supreme Court, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019, amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Act of 2005, and amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024). Additionally, the party is intervening in the court to uphold the Places of Worship Act, 1991.

“The INC’s challenge of the CAA, 2019, is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC’s challenge of the 2019 amendments to the RTI Act, 2005, is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC’s challenge to the validity of the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024) is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC’s intervention to uphold the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC will very soon be challenging the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Supreme Court,” Ramesh said.

Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Rajya Sabha sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed.”

Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate with 288 MPs voted in favour of the Bill while 232 against it.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of Waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

