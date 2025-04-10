OpIndia is hiring! click to know more
Thursday, April 10, 2025
MSC Turkiye makes historic berth at Adani Ports operated Vizhinjam Port, marking milestone in Indian maritime sector

Measuring 399.9 metres in length, 61.3 metres in width, and 33.5 metres in depth, MSC Turkiye has a staggering carrying capacity of 24,346 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), making it the largest container ship ever to dock at an Indian port.

ANI
Image Source: Fortune India

Vizhinjam International Seaport, developed and operated by Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ), today welcomed one of the world’s largest and most eco-friendly container vessels — MSC Turkiye — in a landmark moment for India’s maritime industry.

This marks the vessel’s maiden call at an Indian port, an official release said.

Measuring 399.9 metres in length, 61.3 metres in width, and 33.5 metres in depth, MSC Turkiye has a staggering carrying capacity of 24,346 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), making it the largest container ship ever to dock at an Indian port.

Operated by the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the Liberia-flagged vessel is hailed as a benchmark in sustainable marine engineering, designed with fuel efficiency and environmental responsibility at its core.

Its arrival underscores Vizhinjam port’s rising prominence as a global transshipment hub capable of handling ultra-large container vessels (ULCVs). Strategically located just 10 nautical miles (19 km) from the east-west international shipping lane, Vizhinjam boasts a natural depth of 20 metres, allowing it to accommodate the world’s largest cargo vessels with minimal dredging.

This development builds on the momentum from September last year when MSC Claude Girardet, another ULCV operated by MSC, docked at Vizhinjam, setting a national record with its 24,116 TEU capacity. That record has now been surpassed by MSC Turkiye.

Vizhinjam port, India’s first Mega Transshipment Container Terminal, features large-scale automation, cutting-edge infrastructure, and rapid vessel turnaround capabilities. Phase 1 of the port currently supports 1 million TEUs, with plans to scale up to 5.5 million TEUs by 2028.

The Adani Group holds a 40-year agreement with the Government of Kerala for the development and operation of the port. Once fully operational, Vizhinjam is projected to manage up to 50% of India’s container transshipment, significantly reducing dependence on foreign ports like Dubai, Colombo, and Singapore.

The docking of MSC Turkiye is a strong validation of APSEZ’s vision to establish Vizhinjam as a world-class maritime gateway, boosting India’s standing in global logistics and trade.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

