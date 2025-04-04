Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill of 2025 was a “watershed moment” and that this would help the marginalised, who have been “denied both voice and opportunity.”

“The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a watershed moment in our collective quest for socio-economic justice, transparency and inclusive growth. This will particularly help those who have long remained on the margins, thus being denied both voice and opportunity,” PM Modi posted on X.

Highlighting the importance of debate and dialogue, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to all the MPs who contributed to strengthening the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill.

“Gratitude to all Members of Parliament who participated in the Parliamentary and Committee discussions voiced their perspectives and contributed to the strengthening of these legislations. A special thanks also to the countless people who sent their valuable inputs to the Parliamentary committee. Yet again, the importance of extensive debate and dialogue has been reaffirmed,” the PM said.

Pointing out that the newly amended Waqf bill would safeguard people’s rights, the Prime Minister said that the “lack” of transparency and accountability in the Waqf system had harmed the interests of Muslim women and Pasmanda Muslims.

“For decades, the Waqf system was synonymous with lack of transparency and accountability. This especially harmed the interests of Muslim women, poor Muslims, Pasmanda Muslims. The legislations passed by Parliament will boost transparency and also safeguard people’s rights,” he added.

He said that the central government was committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen.

“We will now enter an era where the framework will be more modern and sensitive to social justice. On a larger note, we remain committed to prioritising the dignity of every citizen. This is also how we build a stronger, more inclusive and more compassionate India,” PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha leader of opposition (LoP) and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attacked the union government after the parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025, saying that the government had taken a “negative stand.”

“It is their interpretation, we kept our views on the bill in front of them (government). They have taken a negative stand, and they are taking it forward,” Kharge told reporters.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan said that it is “unfortunate” that the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 has been passed.

“The bill is not in the best interests of the nation, constitution…The intention with which they have made amendments to the waqf amendment bill shows that they are not helping. They are just targeting a particular community…The bill is not right,” Ranjan added.

The Parliament passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the early hours of Friday after a marathon and heated debate.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed.”

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf Amendment Bill and said it will benefit crores of people from the Muslim community.

Replying to the over 12-hour-long debate on the bill in Rajya Sabha, Rijiju said several suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee had been incorporated in the revised bill.

Rijiju said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be renamed as the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development) Bill.

Lok Sabha, which took up discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday, passed it past midnight after a marathon debate.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

The Bill aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.



