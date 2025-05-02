Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi: 2 killed, 3 injured as speeding car rams cyclist, slums in Janakpuri

As per the police, the accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when a speeding car first struck a cyclist before crashing into roadside slums.

Image Source: News Drum

Two people were killed and three others were injured after a speeding car driven by a teenager lost control on Delhi’s Pankha Road in the Janakpuri area, police said.

A PCR call was received shortly after the accident, and a team rushed to the spot. The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, the car was being driven by a 19-year-old. Two people died on the spot, while three others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

The driver has been taken into custody, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

